(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Disposable Icepacks Market in North America

size is estimated to grow by USD 100.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.91%

during the forecast period.

Presence of major disposable icepack manufacturers in North America

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing trade of meat products. However,

availability of alternatives

poses a challenge - Key market players include 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryolux Australia, Cryopak, Dispotech Srl, Dynarex Corp., GF Health Products Inc., National Australia Pty Ltd., Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., McKesson Corp., Morrison Medical, Pitreavie Group, SEA Olympus Marketing Inc., Temperature LLC, ThermaFreeze Products Corp, and Uline. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Dry-ice-based and Gel-based), Application (Food and beverages, Medical and healthcare, and Chemicals), and Geography (North America) Region Covered North America Key companies profiled 3M Co., Accurate Manufacturing Inc., Arctic Ice LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Cold Chain Technologies, Cryolux Australia, Cryopak, Dispotech Srl, Dynarex Corp., GF Health Products Inc., Global National Australia Pty Ltd., Ice Pack Store, King Brand Healthcare Products Ltd., McKesson Corp., Morrison Medical, Pitreavie Group, SEA Olympus Marketing Inc., Temperature LLC, ThermaFreeze Products Corp, and Uline

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In North America, the food and beverage industry, particularly in meat and dairy production, utilizes disposable icepacks for protective packaging. The US and Canada are significant exporters of these products, making up a large portion of the global food export market. The increasing demand for temperature-controlled shipping in the food industry, as well as the growth of e-commerce and online grocery shopping, will drive the market for disposable icepacks in North America. Additionally, the healthcare sector relies on disposable icepacks for shipping temperature-sensitive medicines. Overall, the productive farming sector, expanding e-commerce industry, and increasing demand for temperature-controlled shipping will fuel the growth of the disposable icepacks market in North America.



Disposable icepacks are a popular solution for injury prevention and timely treatment in North America. Athletes and coaches rely on these cooling devices to manage swelling and pain from sports injuries. Brands like Techni Ice, Cryopak, Integreon Global, and MedPride dominate the market, offering certified safety and manufacturing excellence. Case studies show significant benefits for medical and sports applications, with perishable goods and chronic conditions like arthritis also utilizing these plastic packs filled with a gel-like substance. The market is expanding, with mergers, joint ventures, and partnerships between companies such as Cardinal Health, 3M, and MedPride. The gross margin for disposable icepacks remains strong, making this an attractive sector for investment. Developing regions and healthcare facilities continue to adopt these cooling solutions for the elderly population and first aid kits. The future of disposable icepacks looks bright as the demand for effective injury management and perishable goods preservation continues to grow.



Market

Challenges



Disposable icepacks are commonly utilized in the healthcare sector for muscle relaxation and pain reduction. However, the market for disposable icepacks in North America may face limitations due to various alternatives available. Balms and ointments provide relief from joint pain and swelling, making them viable options. Additionally, homemade icepacks, reusable icepacks, and conventional icepacks are also popular choices for treating sports injuries. Reusable icepacks can be used multiple times, reducing the need for disposable ones. Hot packs, which promote blood circulation, are also widely used for pain relief. Instant icepacks, which do not require refrigeration or freezing, offer convenience and ease of application, potentially impacting the demand for disposable icepacks. These alternatives, along with their unique advantages, may restrict the growth of the disposable icepacks market in North America during the forecast period. The Disposable Icepacks market in North America is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing prevalence of injuries in athletes and the need for timely treatment. Key players in this market include Techni Ice, Cryopak, Integreon Global, MedPride, and Cardinal Health, among others. These companies offer certified safety disposable icepacks, which are made of plastic and contain a gel-like substance that cools down injuries effectively. Challenges in this market include ensuring the cold chain during manufacturing and transportation to maintain the effectiveness of the icepacks. Case studies show that using disposable icepacks for injury prevention and treatment leads to faster recovery. Mergers, joint ventures, and expansion are common strategies adopted by major players to increase their gross margin. The market caters to various sectors, including medical, sports, and first aid kits . Apart from injuries, disposable icepacks are also used for perishable goods and chronic conditions like arthritis in the elderly population. Developing regions and healthcare facilities are potential growth areas for this market. Overall, the market for disposable icepacks is presently and continues to grow as the demand for cooling devices increases.

Segment Overview



This disposable icepacks market in North America report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Dry-ice-based 1.2 Gel-based



2.1 Food and beverages

2.2 Medical and healthcare 2.3 Chemicals

3.1 North America

1.1

Dry-ice-based-

Disposable dry icepacks, made from expanded liquid carbon dioxide, are essential for shipping perishable items such as meat, medical supplies, seafood, and biological materials. These FDA-approved packs, which contain food-grade polymer, maintain extremely low temperatures, keeping contents frozen for extended periods. Compared to traditional ice, disposable dry icepacks are non-toxic, eco-friendly, lighter, and last up to six times longer. They are particularly effective in food packaging due to their ability to be cut to size, stay frozen longer than gel-based packs, and freeze to any temperature. The growing demand for perishable food transport, driven by the need to protect vulnerable items from contamination, will fuel the growth of the disposable icepacks market in North America. With their superior cooling capabilities and advantages in food packaging applications, disposable dry icepacks are an indispensable solution for businesses in the region.

Research Analysis

Disposable ice packs, also known as cooling devices, are essential for providing relief from injuries, swelling, and pain. These packs are commonly used in various sectors, including medical, sports, and first aid kits. They are made of plastic and filled with a gel-like substance that turns from liquid to gel when frozen, maintaining a consistent cold temperature. In North America, disposable ice packs find extensive applications in healthcare facilities, developing regions, and even in the transportation of perishable goods through the cold chain. Individuals suffering from conditions like arthritis also benefit from these packs. Techni Ice, Cryopak, and Certified Safety are notable brands in this market. Manufacturers like MedPride, Deluxe Packaging, Dynarex Corporation, Medline Industries, and Cardinal Health produce a wide range of disposable ice packs catering to diverse needs.

Market Research Overview

Disposable icepacks are a essential cooling device used for injuries, swelling, and the preservation of perishable goods. They are typically made of plastic and contain a gel-like substance that turns from liquid to gel when frozen. These cooling packs are widely used in medical settings for first aid and in sports for injury prevention and timely treatment. Developing regions and healthcare facilities increasingly rely on disposable icepacks for chronic conditions such as arthritis and for the elderly population. In addition, disposable icepacks are popular among athletes, coaches, and sports teams for sports injuries. Case studies show that using disposable icepacks can lead to faster recovery and improved patient outcomes. The market for disposable icepacks in North America is expanding, with companies focusing on innovation, manufacturing efficiency, and certification. Techni Ice, Cryopak, Integreon Global, Certified Safety, MedPride, Cold Chain, Deluxe Packaging, Cardinal Health, and 3M are key players in this market. Mergers, joint ventures, and gross margin are important factors influencing the industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Dry-ice-based

Gel-based

Application



Food And Beverages



Medical And Healthcare

Chemicals

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

