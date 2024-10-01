Solvay: Acquisition Of Own Shares And Completion Of The Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brussels, October 1, 2024, 6:30pm CEST - regulated information
In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Solvay SA hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Buyback Program, announced on August 1, 2024.
Solvay has repurchased 161,273 Solvay shares in the period from September 23, 2024 up to and including October 1, 2024, as follows:
| Date of repurchase
| Number of shares
| Average price paid
| Max price paid
| Min price paid
| Total
| Market
| 23-09-2024
| 926
| 34.4487
| 34.68
| 34.29
| 31,899.50
| AQEU
| 23-09-2024
| 5,508
| 34.3948
| 34.68
| 34.29
| 189,446.56
| CEUX
| 23-09-2024
| 150
| 34.3436
| 34.39
| 34.3
| 5,151.54
| TQEX
| 23-09-2024
| 16,416
| 34.4332
| 34.68
| 34.22
| 565,255.41
| XBRU
| 24-09-2024
| 197
| 34.4680
| 34.47
| 34.39
| 6,790.20
| AQEU
| 24-09-2024
| 2,675
| 34.6538
| 35.05
| 34.46
| 92,698.92
| CEUX
| 24-09-2024
| 541
| 34.5811
| 34.97
| 34.48
| 18,708.38
| TQEX
| 24-09-2024
| 19,587
| 34.7424
| 35.12
| 34.37
| 680,499.39
| XBRU
| 25-09-2024
| 1,221
| 34.2083
| 34.72
| 33.69
| 41,768.33
| AQEU
| 25-09-2024
| 3,410
| 34.1374
| 34.70
| 33.69
| 116,408.53
| CEUX
| 25-09-2024
| 2,594
| 33.8941
| 34.55
| 33.69
| 87,921.30
| TQEX
| 25-09-2024
| 15,775
| 34.0700
| 34.82
| 33.68
| 537,454.25
| XBRU
| 26-09-2024
| 788
| 33.9197
| 34.08
| 33.82
| 26,728.72
| AQEU
| 26-09-2024
| 7,055
| 33.8841
| 34.02
| 33.69
| 239,052.33
| CEUX
| 26-09-2024
| 1,002
| 33.8745
| 34.08
| 33.73
| 33,942.25
| TQEX
| 26-09-2024
| 14,155
| 33.8451
| 34.08
| 33.66
| 479,077.39
| XBRU
| 27-09-2024
| 600
| 34.5824
| 34.74
| 34.31
| 20,749.44
| AQEU
| 27-09-2024
| 3,003
| 34.7540
| 34.98
| 34.33
| 104,366.26
| CEUX
| 27-09-2024
| 385
| 34.6915
| 34.96
| 34.40
| 13,356.23
| TQEX
| 27-09-2024
| 19,212
| 34.7680
| 35.00
| 34.27
| 667,962.82
| XBRU
| 30-09-2024
| 549
| 35.1285
| 35.31
| 34.39
| 19,285.55
| AQEU
| 30-09-2024
| 6,147
| 34.8778
| 35.33
| 34.25
| 214,393.84
| CEUX
| 30-09-2024
| 466
| 34.9534
| 35.32
| 34.25
| 16,288.28
| TQEX
| 30-09-2024
| 15,838
| 34.7266
| 35.35
| 34.10
| 549,999.89
| XBRU
| 01-10-2024
| 708
| 35.7480
| 35.85
| 35.41
| 25,309.58
| AQEU
| 01-10-2024
| 4,361
| 35.6429
| 35.87
| 35.18
| 155,438.69
| CEUX
| 01-10-2024
| 2,283
| 35.6917
| 35.86
| 35.35
| 81,484.15
| TQEX
| 01-10-2024
| 15,721
| 35.5966
| 35.82
| 35.18
| 559,614.15
| XBRU
These transactions mark the end of the share buyback program announced on August 1, which intended to acquire up to 1,025,000 Solvay shares for the purpose of meeting any delivery obligations of Solvay shares arising from grants of its 2023 and 2024 long-term incentive (Performance Share Units and Restricted Share Units) plans.
As of October 1, 2024, Solvay holds a total of 1,530,711 own shares, spread out as follows:
1,241,675 Solvay shares held by Solvay SA; and 289,036 Solvay shares held by Solvay Stock Option Management SRL (“SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Solvay SA.
Safe harbor
This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.
About Solvay
Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.
