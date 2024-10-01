New Christmas Song Inspired By The Carpenters' Signature Sound Delivers Nostalgic Vibes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Carpenters "Christmas Portrait" album has been a beloved holiday classic since 1978. Every December, fans sigh, "I wish someone could make Christmas music like this again." Well, Ned Mills and Sally Olson decided to do just that.

“Christmastime with You”, a new original Christmas song with retro vibes, was composed and arranged by Ned Mills in the style of the Carpenters, including their signature jazz vocal harmonies. Ned performs as Richard Carpenter in the hit Las Vegas show Carpenters Legacy alongside his partner Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter. Sally lends her velvety contralto lead vocals to“Christmastime with You”, completing the package that makes the piece reminiscent of any classic Carpenters' song.

There hasn't been a traditional Christmas song to hit the charts in many years and“Christmastime with You” checks all the boxes and brings back those classic Christmas feelings of nostalgia. "Christmastime with You” takes us back to a more innocent time and wonderful memories with friends and family during the holidays. If Karen and Richard were still making music together, what would a new Christmas hit of theirs sound like? To answer that question, Ned sat at the piano one night in early January of 2024 and "Christmastime with You" was born.

The song is the feature of a new Christmas album that includes Sally singing many of the Carpenters' holiday hits, including“Merry Christmas Darling” and“The Christmas Song”. Sally sings a beautiful rendition of the alternate Bach/Gounod version of“Ave Maria”. The album also features Ned performing a piano solo of“O Holy Night.” The album debuts October 15th and is available for pre-order starting October 1st at their website.

“Karen and Richard always doubled each vocal harmony line in the recording studio,” explains Ned.“We utilized the same vocal recording technique. In order to replicate their signature sound, the songs that had 6-part jazz harmonies took 12 tracks.”

A music video and a lyric video will be released for“Christmastime with You", including fun moments of Sally and Ned in the recording studio.

“We had a great time putting this project together," says Sally.“Now is the perfect time to release a future Christmas classic with a beautiful melody and lyrics that everyone will enjoy every holiday season.”

The full album "Christmastime with You” (OMLI Records) is set for an October 15 release on all major streaming platforms. CDs are available for purchase at Carpenters Legacy live performances at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas and at venues across the country. The duo's 2023 debut album“1976” is available on all major streaming platforms, CD and vinyl.

Carpenters Legacy is the definitive show celebrating the music and legacy of the famed brother-sister duo. This award-winning production is a six-time Best of Las Vegas winner, including“Best Impersonator” (Gold 2023), and is also a TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner (2024.) Olson and Mills are the first-ever and only Karen and Richard Carpenter tribute artists to perform with the world-renowned Las Vegas based revue, Legends In Concert.

