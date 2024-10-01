(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,30 September 2024 – OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading visionary developer, officially announced the launch of its latest architectural masterpiece – The Alba – at the recent Monaco Yacht Show. The launch event on September 26th brought together a select group of VVIP customers and the to celebrate this groundbreaking mixed-use destination on Dubai’s coastline. The project is valued at AED 7 billion ($1.9 billion).



A significant highlight of the event was the signing ceremony between OMNIYAT’s Founder & Executive Chairman, Mahdi Amjad, and Christopher Cowdray, President of Dorchester Collection, at the Yacht Club de Monaco to mark the occasion.



Speaking at the ceremony, Mahdi Amjad, Founder & Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, said: “The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, represents OMNIYAT’s vision of reimagined luxury by the sun and sea in Dubai. With this project, we’re providing a level of residential living previously unseen in the emirate, influenced by the incredible talent and inspirational ethos of Zaha Hadid Architects and operated by our longstanding partner, Dorchester Collection.



“This project is particularly special as it offers a harmonious blend of nature and cutting-edge design. Dubai derives so much of its charm and lifestyle from its seaside location, and The Alba – featuring OMNIYAT’s signature focus on crafting privacy-centric residences – enhances this unique connection with the water by offering a personalised waterfront experience. OMNIYAT will continue to curate unique experiences, creatively collaborating with some of the world’s most visionary minds, to surpass the traditional definition of well-living.”



Christopher Cowdray, President of Dorchester Collection, commented: “The Alba is our next luxury chapter in Dubai in partnership with OMNIYAT. Each space will be a sanctuary within an exclusive enclave that will offer residents and guests both privacy and serenity in this dynamic city. This next-level lifestyle and hospitality experience will be combined with the impeccable service of Dorchester Collection; the foundation of our culture is the care we have for our guests and people, which has been celebrated globally. With panoramic views across the sea and the city’s famous landmarks, The Alba will provide redefined luxury through exceptional design in an environment where nature and wellness converge.



“Guests and residents will enjoy exclusivity in Dorchester Collection’s first garden retreat by the sea with its expansive private terraces and immersive wellness offerings, cultivating a sophisticated oasis for reawakening, reconnection and renewal.”



Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) redefined architecture for the 21st Century with award-winning buildings that have captured imaginations across the globe. Continuing the legacy of their founder, ZHA’s renowned architectural projects become more spatially inventive, more artistically refined, more technologically advanced and more environmentally considerate with each new design. The Alba Residences offer exclusive living that places the resident at the very centre of every space. The signature OMNIYAT vision of crafting and curating the unconventional will be evident in the residences, tailored for individuals seeking a life of privacy and serenity.



The Alba, Dorchester Collection, Dubai elevates luxury living, representing OMNIYAT’s boundless vision through a seamless blend of beachfront hospitality and ultra luxury residential experiences. At the heart of The Alba’s vision is a distilled focus on ‘well-living’ – ensuring longevity, sustainability and a deep connection to nature. Each residence also has its own private amenities, including private pools, outdoor jacuzzis, and elevated sun platforms, all placed on expansive outdoor terraces.



The Alba Residences’ interiors offer bold, bright, and expansive spaces with floor-to-ceiling heights of over three metres. Ranging from two-bedroom furnished and three-bedroom unfurnished units to three or four-bedroom simplex and duplex units, as well as capacious penthouses, the residences are designed to cater to the tailored needs of every individual.

OMNIYAT has collaborated with global leaders in interior design to create three distinct design packages, ensuring that each buyer can choose a design that best suits their lifestyle and taste.



In addition to The Alba’s own amenities, which include pools with private cabanas, sun loungers, and social gathering and entertainment areas, residents can also enjoy those of the hotel, including infinity pools, vitality pools, a fitness suite, beach areas and a branded spa with opulent treatment rooms. Destined to be one of the grandest and most luxurious in Dubai, the wellness centre will be operated by a renowned global brand partner set to be announced next year.



The landscaping, meticulously crafted by international award-winning landscape architect Vladimir Djurovic, brings a fine balance of serenity and beauty, integrating the natural world with the architectural splendour and inspired lifestyle of the Residences. The organic, arced shapes of the buildings emerge from a tropical forest and gardens enriched with cascading waterfalls and lily ponds that encompass and accentuate the architecture, fashioning shaded paths and walkways that wind right down to the waterfront.



This design not only enhances the architectural splendour of The Alba, but also highlights OMNIYAT’s commitment to creating a sustainable environment, aiming to meet the highest level of WELL CertificationTM from the WELL Building Standard®. The verdant environment not only amplifies the visual splendour of the residences, but aligns with the developer’s goal of infusing luxury with ecological responsibility.



Located on the Eastern Crescent of Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, The Alba will be a breathtaking landmark offering panoramic views of Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa. The hotel’s singular curved creation features interiors and suites meticulously designed by Gilles & Boissier, all attended by the legendary levels of service that only Dorchester Collection can provide. Its guests will benefit from outstanding culinary experiences, indulgent branded spa treatments, and elegantly appointed rooms. They can explore the lush grounds and stand at the water’s edge, soaking in the exceptional quality of light and life.



The Alba will become the twelfth Dorchester Collection hotel globally, and the second in the Middle East region, with the first being The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai. The Alba is also the seventh residential property to be managed by Dorchester Collection in Dubai.



With The Alba, OMNIYAT and Dorchester Collection have set a new benchmark in luxury coastal destinations, with the launch marking another milestone in OMNIYAT’s journey of influencing the aesthetic, cultural, and economic footprint of Dubai.



Founded in 2005 by visionary pioneer Mahdi Amjad, OMNIYAT has continuously raised the standards in ultra-luxury real estate, delivering unique living experiences that resonate globally.







