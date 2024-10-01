Litime Unveils Special Energy Storage System Discounts For Prime Big Deal Days

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With October's unpredictable weather making more challenging, LiTime, a leader in LiFePO4 batteries, is providing energy storage solutions for residents. During the 2024 Prime Big Deal Days from October 8 to October 9, users can visit the LiTime website to enjoy Prime-like prices without needing an Prime membership. Additionally, LiTime official website is offering double member points during the two-day event and running daily flash sales on bestselling products from October 1 through October 12.









Energy Storage Solutions to Combat Autumn's Extreme Weather

The National Centers for Environmental Information reported that last October saw record-breaking temperatures across parts of the U.S. due to persistent heatwaves, resulting in a $1 billion climate disaster. This September, over 158 million Americans have been affected by severe drought. These extreme weather conditions disrupt grid stability, making energy storage batteries an essential backup power source. They ensure that homes and businesses remain powered even during grid outages or instability. LiTime's EV Grade-A LiFePO4 batteries are recognized for their low resistance and minimal self-discharge, delivering over 4,000 cycles at 100% DOD and a lifespan of up to 10+ years .

Beyond its reliable LiFePO4 batteries, LiTime also provides a full range of energy storage accessories-including chargers, inverters, and MPPT controllers-to cater to diverse charging and power needs. These solutions offer users a comprehensive, one-stop energy solution for all their power requirements.

Marine Application: LiTime 12V 100Ah Deep Cycle Marine Battery

Special Offer for Prime Big Deal Days on 10/8 and 10/9: $197.18 (Regular Price: $539.99, Save 63%)









Designed specifically for 30-70 lbs trolling motors, this marine battery has been praised by users for its efficiency, using less than 50% of its charge to run at almost full speed for an entire day. Named the "Best Value" 12V LiFePO4 Battery of 2023 by Will Prowse, this battery is the result of extensive user feedback, incorporating features like low-temperature cut-off protection to ensure performance in cold environments. Capable of handling peak discharge currents of 300A/5s , it provides the necessary power for sudden boosts and heavy loads, allowing users to maintain precise control of their trolling motors. The 20+ layers of BMS protection ensure maximum resistance to moisture, dust, and salt, making 12V 100Ah Trolling Motor Battery reliable even in challenging environments. With configurations up to 4P4S and a total capacity of 20,480Wh, it meets ABYC marine battery standards, offering fishing enthusiasts a trustworthy power solution.

For boaters who spend extended hours on the water, LiTime has developed the 12V 100Ah Battery for trolling motors with Bluetooth functionality. This advanced feature enables precise management and monitoring to ensure even greater reliability.

For the best marine experience, users can pair the battery with the LiTime 12V 20A LiFePO4 Battery Charger.

RV Application: LiTime 12V 100Ah Lithium RV Battery

Exclusive Prime Big Deal Days Offer on 10/8 and 10/9: $219.99 (Regular Price: $579.99, Save 62%)









Specifically designed for RV use, this battery has been praised by real-world users for its ability to run a 12V RV refrigerator for more than 35 hours. Integrated with LiTime's smart Bluetooth 5.0 technology, users can easily connect and monitor the battery using the LiTime app simply by scanning the barcode. This allows for real-time monitoring of key metrics like SOC and remaining capacity right from the comfort of their RV bed. With low-temperature cut-off protection and over 20 layers of BMS safeguards, it embodies LiTime's commitment to advanced battery technology. Its Group 24 size makes it an easy replacement for traditional lead-acid batteries, and weighing just 21.87 lbs, it minimizes the load for RV travels. Capable of supporting up to 4P4S configurations, it offers a total capacity of 20.48kWh, providing ample power for long-distance trips.

LiTime has designed a range of batteries to meet the unique power needs of RV users, including high-power options like the LiTime 24 Volt Battery 230Ah and LiTime 48V Battery 100Ah, as well as higher-capacity models for standard appliances, such as the LiTime 12V 460Ah LiFePO4 Battery.

For the LiTime 12V Lithium RV Battery, users can pair it with the LiTime 3000 Watt Inverter Charger, which combines the functions of an inverter and charger in a single unit. When the RV is equipped with solar panels, the LiTime 60A MPPT Solar Charge Controller can be added to maximize charging efficiency.

Golf Cart Application: LiTime 51.2V (48V) 30Ah GC2 Golf Cart Battery

Exclusive Prime Big Deal Days Offer on 10/8 and 10/9: $379.99 (Regular Price: $899.99, Save 57%)

Engineered specifically for golf carts, this battery has received positive feedback from users, with three units in parallel powering carts for over 3 hours on rough terrain with ease. Its 2.67C cells provide up to 80A of continuous discharge and 30A charging current, ideal for high-power scenarios like climbing steep hills and fast charging. The GC2 size offers a direct replacement for traditional 6V/8V GC2 lead-acid batteries, while its low internal resistance and peak 300A discharge capacity (1s) handle larger surges, ensuring stable performance. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, users can manage and control the battery remotely via the LiTime app, eliminating the need for close proximity. A fully charged LiTime GC2 battery supplies 1536Wh of energy, enabling travel of over 14 miles. With low-temperature cut-off and 20+ layers of BMS protection, this battery ensures maximum safety for users. Additionally, the battery has been enhanced for broader applications, making it compatible with select models of RYOBI electric lawn mowers such as the RY48130 and RY48ZTR100.

LiTime has dedicated significant effort to developing golf cart batteries tailored to the needs of high-power golf cart motors, resulting in the 48V Lithium Golf Cart Battery 100Ah that offers over 46 miles of range on a single charge.

For the 51.2V (48V) 30Ah GC2 Golf Cart Battery, users can pair it with the 51.2V (48V) 10A LiFePO4 Battery Charger. To address the installation and usage challenges of the 48V 100Ah Lithium Golf Cart Battery, LiTime provides a complete kit that includes a Heavy Duty Golf Cart Battery Hold Down Kit, a 500A Battery Monitor With Shunt, and a 51.2V (48V) 18A LiFePO4 Battery Charger - offering users a true all-in-one solution for seamless integration and reliable performance.

About LiTime

Based in Shenzhen, China, LiTime has been at the forefront of the new energy storage industry for over 15 years. Guided by a commitment to user needs and powered by technological innovation, LiTime strives to deliver the highest value LiFePO4 batteries. As a pioneer in the field, the company is dedicated to providing sustainable, high-efficiency energy solutions and playing a significant role in reducing the global carbon footprint and reshaping the power grid for a cleaner future.

