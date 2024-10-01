Lemma Rolls Out Omnichannel Header Bidding Solution Lemma Infibid, Offering Publishers Limitless Monetization Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lemma Infibid Ensures Compliance, Optimizes Rates with AI, Seamlessly Connects to Global Ad Platforms and DSPs

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemma , a leading omnichannel for emerging media, today announces the launch of Lemma Infibid , an innovative header bidding solution that redefines how publishers connect with cross-channel demand partners. This cutting-edge platform is designed to enhance ad monetization by integrating a wide range of advertising formats into a single, unified interface. Lemma Infibid employs an auction model, where every demand source competes to bid on each impression in real-time, ensuring publishers secure the maximum possible value for their inventory.



A New Era for Header Bidding

Header bidding remains a cornerstone of programmatic advertising, allowing publishers to enhance revenue by inviting multiple buyers to bid on ad space simultaneously. Despite its advantages, the traditional header bidding process can be complex, particularly for smaller publishers needing more technical resources. The rise of Google's Exchange Bidding in Dynamic Allocation (EBDA) has further complicated the landscape, raising concerns about transparency and potential biases favoring Google's ad exchanges.

Lemma Infibid: Breaking Barriers and Maximizing Revenue

Unlike conventional header bidding systems that often focus on specific channels or formats, Lemma Infibid integrates a broad spectrum of ad formats into a single, intuitive platform. From DOOH and Connected TV (CTV) to desktop, mobile, in-app, and in-game video, Lemma Infibid connects publishers with diverse demand sources. This comprehensive approach eliminates traditional media format silos, offering an expansive pool of demand and enhancing revenue potential.

Key Features of Lemma Infibid



Global Compliance: Lemma Infibid adheres to Prebid.org guidelines, a leading open-source header bidding standard that ensures industry best practices and safety standards are met.

AI-Powered Floor Rate Setting : Lemma Infibid leverages AI to predict and set optimal floor rates, helping publishers secure better rates for their inventory. Strong Demand Source Connectivity : Lemma Infibid offers ultra-fast connectivity and is integrated with all leading advertising platforms and demand-side platforms (DSPs), ensuring seamless access to a wide array of advertisers.



“ Lemma Infibid marks a pivotal advancement in digital advertising technology,” said Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO of Lemma.“By delivering a unified platform that bridges multiple advertising formats and channels, Lemma Infibid not only simplifies the programmatic landscape but also significantly boosts revenue opportunities for publishers. Lemma Infibid represents a significant leap forward in header bidding technology. Publishers can now look forward to enhanced monetization opportunities and a streamlined, efficient bidding process.”

Currently, Lemma Infibid provides both Wrapper and Adaptor solutions. Publishers and developers can choose the integration method that best suits their needs to enhance ad revenues and reap the benefits of omnichannel header bidding.

For more information about Lemma Infibid and to schedule a demo, please visit .

About Lemma

As a leading omni-channel platform for emerging formats, Lemma offers brands, advertisers, DSPs and media owners unparalleled control, scale, efficiency, and flexibility for driving business growth through emerging media. Our suite of products enables marketers and media owners to unlock the full potential of diverse advertising channels seamlessly. With a global presence and an emerging footprint in North America and EMEA, Lemma's Supply Side Platform (SSP) integrates programmatic buying in DOOH, CTV, and other emerging formats, empowering advertisers to create engaging campaigns that resonate across multiple touchpoints.

John McCartneyJmac PR for Lemma...