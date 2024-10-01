Kuwait Deputy FM Welcomes Lebanese Charge D'affaires

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad received the Lebanese embassy's charge d'affairs in Kuwait Ahmad Arafa on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed Kuwaiti-Lebanese relations and the current situation in Lebanon in the aftermath of the Israeli aggression. (end) sa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.