Kuwait Deputy FM Welcomes Lebanese Charge D'affaires


10/1/2024 9:08:24 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the Lebanese embassy's charge d'affairs in Kuwait Ahmad Arafa on Tuesday.
During the meeting, they discussed Kuwaiti-Lebanese relations and the current situation in Lebanon in the aftermath of the Israeli aggression. (end) sa

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

