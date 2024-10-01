Amir Receives Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met at the Amiri Diwan on Tuesday with of Abu Dhabi of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of President of the sisterly UAE HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President and Prime of the UAE and of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to HH the Amir and their wishes of good and happiness for His Highness and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

HH the Amir entrusted HH the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his greetings to HH the President of the UAE and HH the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai as well as his wishes of good health and wellness for them and for the brotherly people of the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the close fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to discussing various matters of mutual interest.

The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani attended the meeting.