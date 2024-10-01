Memryx Announces Production Availability Of The MX3 Edge AI Accelerator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX, a leading innovator in AI accelerators for Edge applications, today announced production availability of MX3 Edge AI Accelerator. Available today as both as a standalone chip and a 4-chip 2280 M.2 Module, the MX3 offers leading ease of use, best-in-class performance, and high efficiency.

"The MemryX team has decades of experience in bringing high quality and high volume production silicon and software to market," said Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX. "After many months of rigorous testing, we are very excited to announce we have reached the production milestone of our Edge AI Accelerator. We have tested the quality, performance, latency, and accuracy on 1000s of AI models and are confident customers will be very pleased when choosing MemryX for Edge AI applications"



**Transforming the Customer Experience for Edge AI Applications**

MemryX listened to customers who have often been frustrated with other Edge AI solutions, before bringing to market the transformative MX3 solution. Key advantages of the

MemryX solution include:



High fps – MemryX dataflow and at-memory computing architecture excels at pipelined operation. For example, a single low power MemryX M.2 card can continuously run one or more AI models on 10s of incoming camera streams, which is a game changer for edge applications such as Video Management Systems.

High model accuracy with just 1-click – MemryX automated tools can compile and execute 1000s of AI models with high accuracy with just 1-click.

MX3 uses floating-point activations, and the compilation process maintains AI models as trained. This means customers using MX3 do not need to retrain models or use pilot images during feature map

quantization to increase accuracy or approximate operators unsupported in silicon.

No Model Zoo or hidden model changes - MemryX does not use or require a model zoo, where customer models are modified to fit the target hardware. Instead, original models remain fully intact when compiled and run on MX3. Of course, a customer always has the option to prune, compress, or distill a given model to make desired design trade-offs. But MemryX does not require model changes for efficient and high utilization of hardware.



Automated Pre/Post processing – While an AI processor is used for AI workloads, many models contain code designed for CPU pre and post processing. Programmers must then figure out pre & post processing code themselves. Instead, MemryX automatically identifies and packages this code, helping the programmer accelerate application deployment using autocropping.



Scalability – A single MX3 can be used, or can be combined with additional MX3 chips, all seamlessly acting as one logical unit connected to the host. This means MX3 based configurations could scale from a single chip supporting AI in an advanced smart camera to a 4-chip Edge PC, to an 8 or even 16-chip Edge Server application, all using the exact same software and host interface without added any hardware such as PCIe switches.

Low Power – Each MX3 uses 0.5-2.0W, depending on the demands of the AI model and system settings. This enables the MX3 to offer high performance AI computing even in fanless devices for uses such as industrial PCs. An entire 4-chip M.2 module uses less than 1/10th

the power of leading mainstream GPUs, while at the same time providing higher Edge AI performance. Broad support –

MemryX supports a broad set of x86, ARM, and RISC-V platforms out of the box using multiple OS.

**Customer Adoption and Success Stories**

MemryX has been sampling a variety of customers for months. Customers applications in development include retail, security, agriculture, auto, robotics and more. With high ease of use and scalability, along with industrial temperature specs,

MemryX is poised to become the top choice for customers looking for accelerated Edge AI processing.

"The MX3 enables ASUS to deliver advanced AI analytics at the edge with reduced computing requirements, empowering real-time AI inference for our customers by simply adding the MX3 to their existing IPC devices," said Jessy Li, ASUS IoT Solution Director.

"DYNICS has integrated the MemryX MX3 module into our AI-driven platform and the results are phenomenal. The MX3 provides the computing power we need to run our most demanding AI models in real-time, with minimal power usage, enabling us to deploy AI at scale solving specific industrial opportunities," said

Ed Gatt, CEO of DYNICS.

**Availability**

Today, MX3 based M.2 modules can be purchased through WPG Americas. Later in Q4, additional distributors in North America and abroad will provide MemryX solutions. Also, later in Q4 2024, MemryX will provide a public developer hub with open source software showcasing 100s of models and end applications. See memryx for more information and access for purchase.



**About MemryX**

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company designing Edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. Combining high performance and accuracy with low system power, MemryX solutions are empowering AI in industries such as transportation, IoT, industrial automation, and consumer applications. MemryX is backed by leading investors, including HarbourVest, Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures. MemryX is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, with additional offices in Bangalore, India, Taipei, and Hsinchu, Taiwan.

For more information, visit

**Media Contact**

Alan Frost

Head of Corporate Marketing, MemryX

Email: [email protected]



