The Awareness Group (TAG) Launches TAG Capital To Drive Renewable Energy Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Will Provide Fund Management Services for TAG's Innovative PPAs and Service and Monetize TAG Loan Portfolios and Tax Credits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Awareness Group (OTC: FHLD) (“TAG”), a rising leader in the alternative industry, is excited to announce the launch of TAG Capital -a dynamic new division under TAG Financial, aiming to disrupt the future of energy project financing. TAG Capital will act as the backbone of the organization, helping to power the growth of the TAG GRID -an innovative, integrated network of contractors, project developers and sales teams within the alternative energy space.



Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of TAG , commented, "TAG Capital represents a bold step forward in our mission to provide seamless proprietary financing solutions that accelerate the growth of clean energy projects. Through TAG Capital, we'll fund TAG's unique lending products, specifically tailored for the sales organization and EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) members within the TAG GRID . But that's not all-TAG Capital will drive revenue by servicing and monetizing both Investment Tax Credits (ITC) and TAG-owned loan portfolios, ensuring that TAG stays ahead in the fast-moving renewable sector."

TAG Capital will also pave the way for cutting-edge financial products, including a soon-to-be-announced one-of-a-kind Commercial PPA designed to cater to larger-scale renewable energy initiatives.

Highlights of TAG Capital :



Revolutionary Financing Options:



Residential PPAs Beyond Credit Scores : Through its sister division, TAG Financial Services (TFS), TAG Capital will offer unique financing options for residential projects. Unlike traditional models, these solutions don't hinge on credit scores alone, making green energy accessible to a broader range of homeowners and businesses.

Commercial PPAs : Innovative agreements tailored for larger-scale commercial projects, providing flexible financing structures for renewable energy installations.

Strategic Loan Portfolio Management : TAG Capital will expertly securitize or manage TAG's own renewable energy loan portfolios, unlocking new revenue streams, enhancing liquidity and ensuring top-tier risk management for its investors. Monetizing Tax Incentives : TAG Capital will maximize the value of available tax incentives for renewable energy developers and financiers, ensuring every credit is leveraged to its full potential.



About TAG

Innovation is at the heart of The Awareness Group (TAG). We are building the TAG GRID, a comprehensive national platform for alternative energy services and solutions targeting commercial and residential projects. With a unique growth model, TAG has acquired five companies across the alternative energy space, ranging from fintech for national residential and commercial project funding solutions, solar lead generation, sales and installation services to blockchain and a digital carbon and renewable energy credits marketplace. TAG is structured for organic growth, complemented by a highly synergistic corporate development strategy focused on expanding current business lines and adding innovative technologies. The Company aims to quickly build a profitable, multi-$100 million company over the next few years and create significant value for customers, employees, partners and current and prospective investors.

