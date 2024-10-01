Russians Attack Residential Areas, Infrastructure In Zaporizhzhia, Leaving Some Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, Russian forces attacked residential areas and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia. Several hits were reported, two people were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as cited by Ukrinform.

"Preliminary reports indicate six strikes. They hit residential neighborhoods and infrastructure. So far, we know of two injured," he wrote.

Information about the damage and the condition of the persons is being updated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of September 29, Russian forces dropped 13 guided bombs on Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas. Fourteen people were reported injured in that attack.