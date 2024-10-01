Smart Inhalers Market Size Poised For Growth, Expected To Reach USD 1.1 Billion By 2030 CAGR Of 25.1%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Inhalers Trends 2024

Smart inhalers are sensor-enabled digital devices used for administration of drugs by inhalation as well as monitoring accurate doses and tracking inhaler usage

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Smart Inhalers Market by Product (Inhalers and Nebulizers), Indication (Asthma and COPD), and Distribution (Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global Smart Inhalers industry generated $118 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030.This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Smart Inhalers Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Smart Inhalers Market and its growth potential in the future.Increase in tobacco consumption among men as well as women in developed countries and higher risk of exposure to indoor air pollution are expected to increase the prevalence of respiratory disease equally among both men and women, which drive the growth of the global smart inhalers market. However, the risk of data leakage hinders the market growth. On the other hand, various collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions between pharmaceutical companies and smart inhaler manufacturers present new opportunities in the coming years.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Smart Inhaler Manufacturer: -. Adherium Limited. Aptar Group Inc. (Cohero Health Inc.). AstraZeneca, Inc.. Cognita Labs, LLC. GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Novartis AG. OPKO Health Inc.. Philip Morris International Inc. (Vectura Group Plc). Resmed Inc. (Propeller Health). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Smart Inhalers Market Segmentation can be done based on several factors, including:Based on indication, the asthma segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global smart inhalers market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing cases of asthma patients. Moreover, the COPD segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing cases of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).Based on distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global smart inhalers market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease of availability of wide range of inhalers in the retail pharmacies.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global smart inhalers market. This is owing to rise in respiratory diseases, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing patient pool, increase in public–private investments, and rise in number of strategic developments among the key players.Purchase the Report:Key Benefits For Stakeholders. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Smart Inhalers Market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Smart Inhalers Market opportunity.. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.. In-depth analysis of the Smart Inhalers Market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Smart Inhalers Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

