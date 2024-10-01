Marking Anniversary Former Citgo6 Hostage Jose Pereira Launches Resilience Program For C-Suite And Business Leaders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pereira, coach and expert in leadership and resilience, connects Professional Success and Personal Fulfillment, sharing insights as a Citgo6 hostage and CEO.

- Brian Klausner, MD, Executive Director, WakeMed Medical Center, Raleigh, NCHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On the second anniversary of his release from wrongful captivity in Venezuela, former CITGO executive and international hostage, Jose Pereira , is proud to announce the launch of JoseConnect and his Unbreakable Leadership: Building Resilience, Strategy, and Purpose coaching program.Designed for C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and business leaders, this transformative 3-month program draws from Pereira's personal journey of survival, resilience, and leadership to help others thrive in their professional and personal lives.Pereira's coaching program is a natural follow-up to his memoir“From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo6 ,” where he detailed his 1,775-day ordeal as part of the infamous Citgo6. In his book, Pereira shares the lessons of resilience, leadership, and survival that shaped him during his captivity. The coaching program expands on these themes by offering practical, actionable strategies for C-suite executives and business leaders to apply in their own high-pressure environments. By blending his personal story with over 35 years of leadership experience, Pereira equips leaders with the tools to not only survive challenges but thrive through them, aligning professional success with personal fulfillment."Resilience is not just about surviving hardship, it's about thriving through it," says Pereira. "This program is designed for C-suite executives and business owners who need practical, real-world strategies to navigate challenges with strength, adaptability, and purpose. It's a roadmap to leadership that goes beyond the boardroom, helping you build personal fulfillment alongside professional success."Executive Resilience: A Balanced Leadership ApproachPereira is uniquely qualified to address the unspoken concerns and challenges faced by C-suite executives due to his extensive experience as a former CEO of CITGO Petroleum and his personal journey of resilience during nearly five years of wrongful captivity. He understands the immense pressures that come with leadership roles, including the isolation, responsibility, and constant drive for performance that executives often carry in silence.Through his coaching, Pereira offers a safe, confidential space where executives can confront these hidden challenges without judgment, helping them regain balance, build resilience, and align their professional success with personal fulfillment. His deep empathy and firsthand knowledge allow him to connect with leaders on a level few others can, making him a trusted confidant and guide.Sought-After Expert in Hostage Diplomacy, Negotiations, and ResilienceIn addition to his leadership background and personal resilience, Pereira has become a sought-after expert on hostage diplomacy and international crises. He was a featured guest at the 78th UN General Assembly Hostage Aid Worldwide Forum:“Battling Hostage Diplomacy”, as well as the Foley Foundation, and has been interviewed by CNN (both English and Spanish), Time, Reuters, ABC, and many other major news media outlets. A regular on TV, radio, and podcasts, Jose is frequently consulted by government agencies and organizations for his crucial insights into the complexities of hostage negotiations and the psychological toll of such experiences.His expertise in navigating high-stakes environments is not only invaluable in the geopolitical sphere but also directly applicable to the challenges faced by C-suite executives, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. By drawing from both his corporate and personal experiences, Jose is exceptionally equipped to address the unique concerns of leaders under pressure, helping them develop resilience, strategic clarity, and the emotional strength to thrive.Creating ConnectionPereira's speaking series has become highly sought-after for keynotes and leadership engagements, where he draws from his personal experience as a CEO and international hostage to offer invaluable lessons on resilience, leadership, and building meaningful connections. His signature topics resonate deeply with corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and C-suite executives, providing actionable strategies for leading with strength, clarity, and purpose, even in the most challenging circumstances.A Place in HistoryBeyond corporate events, Pereira's unique place in modern history makes him a compelling figure for museums, colleges, and institutions interested in experiencing history firsthand. His powerful story of survival and leadership under extreme conditions offers not only an inspiring narrative but also profound educational value. Institutions looking to engage audiences with real-world lessons on resilience, leadership, and global politics will find unparalleled insight in Pereira's talks, making him a perfect fit for keynote addresses, educational seminars, and historical panels. His ability to connect with audiences on a deeply human level ensures that his story leaves a lasting impact.Unbreakable Leadership: Building Resilience, Strategy, and Purpose for Entrepreneurs Program Highlights:Resilience Development: Learn to build unshakable resilience through mental and emotional endurance techniques, inspired by Pereira's own survival story.Strategic Leadership Skills: Gain tools for long-term strategic planning, scenario management, and leading through uncertainty.Purpose-Driven Leadership: Align leadership practices with personal values, creating a balanced, fulfilling life and career.Adaptability and Communication: Master the art of adapting to change and improving communication, essential for fostering collaboration and trust within teams.This program is delivered with the utmost discretion and is tailored for executives seeking a more balanced and fulfilling approach to leadership. Through on-demand, personalized coaching, participants will address key challenges, build long-term strategies, and reclaim harmony between their personal and professional lives.Pereira's coaching program is not just about improving leadership skills; it's about transforming how executives lead, connect, and find fulfillment in their roles. Pereira's personal story of resilience is a powerful example, but his practical insights are what make this program truly invaluable. For more information on the Unbreakable Leadership coaching program or to schedule an interview with Pereira, visit JoseConnect.About Jose Pereira: Jose Pereira is a former CEO of CITGO Petroleum, resilience coach, speaker, and author of From Hero to Villain: My True Story of the Citgo6. After his release in 2022, he dedicated his life to helping executives and business leaders navigate high-stakes environments with resilience and purpose. 