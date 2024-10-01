Azerbaijan, Ethiopia Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation In Judicial Arena
10/1/2024 5:12:53 AM
Azerbaijan Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov has received his
Ethiopian counterpart Tesfaye Wakjira, who is currently visiting
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
During their discussions, Minister Ahmadov stressed the robust
cooperation that exists between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia across
various sectors, both bilaterally and within the framework of
international organizations.
He pointed out the significant progress Azerbaijan has made in
the digitalization of its judicial system and the ongoing training
initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of
the judicial process.
The Azerbaijani minister also mentioned the establishment of
cooperation agreements with the Ministries of Justice in 34
countries, highlighting the potential avenues for further
developing legal cooperation specifically with Ethiopia.
In response, Tesfaye Wakjira described Addis Ababa as the
political capital of Africa and expressed Ethiopia's keen interest
in the judicial reforms being implemented in Azerbaijan.
He proposed the drafting of a mutual document to facilitate
cooperation in the legal sphere between the two nations. Minister
Wakjira also conveyed Ethiopia's desire to learn from Azerbaijan's
model of delivering public services, which he views as a potential
framework to improve judicial processes in his own country.
The meeting continued with a productive discussion on the future
prospects for judicial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia,
as well as addressing other issues of shared interest.
Both ministers expressed optimism about enhancing their
bilateral relationship and working together more closely in the
judicial realm.
