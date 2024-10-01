عربي


Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Potential In Kyrgyzstan

10/1/2024 5:12:46 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan participated in the 8th "South expo 2024" and the 4th "Kyrgyzstan - On the Great Silk Road" international tourism exhibitions and fairs, held in Osh, Kyrgyzstan on September 27-28.

According to Azernews , the State tourism Agency of Azerbaijan promoted the country's tourism potential at the national stand during the events, which featured representatives from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.

Additionally, Azerbaijan's tourism sector was highlighted during a presentation at the "Tourism on the Great Silk Road" plenary session, part of the investment forum organized within the exhibition framework.

