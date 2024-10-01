Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Potential In Kyrgyzstan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan participated in the 8th "South expo 2024" and the 4th
"Kyrgyzstan - On the Great Silk Road" international tourism
exhibitions and fairs, held in Osh, Kyrgyzstan on September
27-28.
According to Azernews , the State tourism Agency
of Azerbaijan promoted the country's tourism potential at the
national stand during the events, which featured representatives
from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States.
Additionally, Azerbaijan's tourism sector was highlighted during
a presentation at the "Tourism on the Great Silk Road" plenary
session, part of the investment forum organized within the
exhibition framework.
