Azerbaijan Applies To Host Conference Of Parties To UN Convention On Biological Diversity
Date
10/1/2024 5:12:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Azerbaijan has applied to host the 17th conference of the
Parties (COP17) to the UN convention on Biological Diversity in
2026, Azernews reports, citing the Minister of
Ecology and Natural Resources, and designated president of COP29,
Muxtar Babayev, as he told during "Baku Climate Action Week."
He noted that in three weeks, the 16th Conference of the Parties
(COP16) to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity is planned to
take place in Cali, Colombia:
"Taking advantage of this platform, I would like to announce
that Azerbaijan has put forward its candidacy to host the 17th
Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological
Diversity in 2026. The final decision on hosting will be made at
the event in Cali later this month."
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in
the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the
plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully
participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.
Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and
governments, civil society organisations, business, and
international institutions together in the South Caucasus to
discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation
of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies
and goals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to
reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and
increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the
commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively
working in this regard are priority issues for the government of
Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
MENAFN01102024000195011045ID1108733482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.