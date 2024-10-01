Japan Elects Shigeru Ishiba As The 102Nd Prime Minister After Fumio Kishida
10/1/2024 5:00:19 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Japan's parliament on October 1 formally elected Shigeru Ishiba, head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, as the country's new prime minister. Ishiba is the 102nd Prime Minister of the country, and has already appointed the next finance minister for his government.
Shigeru Ishiba appointed Katsunobu Kato, a finance Ministry bureaucrat-turned-lawmaker, as Japan's Finance minister, reported Reuters. Also Read
PM Ishiba was selected as the Liberal Democratic Party's leader after Japan Elections 2024 on September 27 to replace Fumio Kishida, who then stepped down earlier today, to pave the way for Ishiba.
