(MENAFN- Live Mint) Japan's parliament on October 1 formally elected Shigeru Ishiba, head of the governing Liberal Party, as the country's new prime minister. Ishiba is the 102nd Prime of the country, and has already appointed the next finance minister for his government.

Shigeru Ishiba appointed Katsunobu Kato, a finance bureaucrat-turned-lawmaker, as Japan's Finance minister, reported Reuters.

Latest News Today Live Updates October 1, 2024: Japan elects Shigeru Ishiba as the 102nd Prime Minister after Fumio Kishida

PM Ishiba was selected as the Liberal Democratic Party's leader after Japan Elections 2024 on September 27 to replace Fumio Kishida, who then stepped down earlier today, to pave the way for Ishiba.

