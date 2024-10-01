(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sees great potential for expanding trade between Brazil and Mexico.



He emphasized this view during a business forum in Mexico City on Monday. Lula urged both nations to focus on distributing wealth more evenly among their populations.



The Brazilian leader acknowledged Mexico's close ties with the United States but encouraged Mexican businesses to look towards Brazi .



He highlighted the vast consumer of over 200 million people in Brazil as an opportunity for Mexican entrepreneurs.



Lula called for a swift reformulation of trade agreements to benefit both Mexicans and Brazilians.







He praised the inflation control policies of outgoing Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and expressed confidence in President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum's continuation of these efforts.



The Brazilian president stressed that governments should prioritize equitable wealth distribution among workers, not just economic growth. He identified this as a shared challenge for both Mexico and Brazil.



Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's incoming Economy Ministe , agreed that the two countries are on the cusp of a new era in bilateral relations.



He pointed out numerous areas for growth, including infrastructure, aerospace, technology, and artificial intelligence.



Both nations share a vision of "shared prosperity," according to Ebrard. This alignment suggests a promising future for Brazil-Mexico economic cooperation and development.



The forum, organized by the Mexican Foreign Trade Council and Brazil's Export and Investment Promotion Agency, provided a platform for these discussions.



It underscored the mutual interest in strengthening economic ties between Latin America's two largest economies.



Lula Envisions Stronger Brazil-Mexico Trade Ties and Equitable Growth

