Hezbollah declares its fighters executed 12 operations targeting Israeli military positions, installations

(MENAFN) In a midnight statement, Hezbollah declared that its fighters executed 12 operations targeting Israeli military positions and installations in northern occupied Palestine throughout Monday. The organization emphasized that these actions were conducted in solidarity with the resilient Palestinian population in the Gaza Strip, aimed at supporting their courageous resistance and defending the people of Lebanon.



Hezbollah’s report detailed the operations carried out on September 30, 2024, showcasing a variety of tactical strikes against the Israeli military. Key highlights of the operations included:



1. Engaging an Israeli infantry unit with artillery fire that resulted in effective direct hits.

2. Launching a Fadi 2 rocket at the Al-Naoura base, identified as a response to Israel's aggressive actions against civilian populations and infrastructure.

3. Targeting the occupied city of Safed with a rocket, framed as retaliation against Israeli incursions into Palestinian territories.

4. Striking the Gesher Hazif Colony with a rocket, condemning Israel's violent operations in the region.

5. Attacking the Sa’ar colony with a rocket as part of a broader defensive initiative.

6. Targeting the Capri colony with rocket fire in response to Israeli military aggression.

7. Hitting the Kafr Giladi colony with a Noor missile.

8. At 15:35, Hezbollah reported targeting a congregation of Israeli soldiers in Beit Sida with rockets.

9. Executing strikes against troops stationed in the Yiftach settlement, achieving direct hits.

10. Engaging enemy forces at the Za'oura post using rocket fire.

11. Targeting several locations northeast of Haifa with a Fadi 1 rocket, responding to what they termed Israeli barbarism against civilians.

12. At 23:20, Hezbollah reported targeting movements of Israeli soldiers in orchards opposite the towns of Al-Adaisa and Kafr Kila, asserting the use of appropriate weaponry and confirming casualties.



This series of operations highlights Hezbollah's dedication to the Palestinian cause and its commitment to responding to perceived threats from Israel. The organization framed these military actions as essential to the defense of Lebanon and its people, emphasizing the escalating tensions and ongoing conflict in the region.

