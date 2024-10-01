Gurdas Maan: Punjabi Music Will Never Lose Its Connection With The Soil (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Legendary Punjabi Gurdas Maan, who is enjoying the response to his latest album 'Sound of Soil', feels that Punjabi music's connection with its soil is eternal, and will never lose its essence no matter how global it goes.

The veteran singer also advised the young crop of Punjabi talents to inspire and educate the audience through their music.

Gurdas Maan told IANS,“I don't believe Punjabi will ever completely lose its connection with the soil. Yes, the music has evolved, and there are modern, urban elements, but many artists today still bring that rustic essence into their songs”.

He further mentioned,“It's true that some rappers write about addiction, and cater to the younger generation's demands, but I encourage artists to create songs that not only entertain but also inspire and educate. We need music that can warm hearts and bring pride to our culture”.

When asked who is his favourite pick in the current generation from Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, A. P. Dhillon, the veteran singer told IANS,“It's difficult to pick just one, as each artist brings something unique to the table. I learn something new from each of them, and they are all my favourites. They all are talented in their own ways, and I truly appreciate the fresh energy and creativity they bring to the industry”.

The singer also shared that his nine-track album 'Sound of Soil' delves into different aspects of life - from the meaning of life, the essence of time, to human desires.

Talking about the album, he said,“It's like the Navratna, each track holding its own significance. One of my favourites on this list is a traditional qawwali number that I first heard 40 years ago. I've performed it on various stages throughout my career, and now I want the younger generation to experience this timeless song. It's an album that blends tradition with fresh perspectives”.

He worked across different film and music industries of India and boasts of a celebrated discography. What keeps him going after having accomplished so much?

He said,“What keeps me going is my love for music, love from my fans and the desire to keep connecting with people. Every song, every project feels like a new journey, and there's always more to learn and explore. I particularly enjoy touring because it allows me to maintain a direct connection with my audience”.

“Being on stage, performing live, and seeing the joy in people's eyes is what inspires me to keep going. Right now, I'm especially excited about my U.S. tour, as it's giving me the opportunity to share my music with fans across the world, and that energy is something I never want to lose”, he added.