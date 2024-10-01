The SEARCH Consortium Partners With Syntheticus® To Accelerate Healthcare Innovation Through Synthetic Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Synthetic hEalthcare dAta goveRnanCe Hub (SEARCH) aims to accelerate healthcare innovation by generating FAIRified synthetic data for use in AI/ML models

ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Syntheticus ®, a leader in synthetic data solutions, is proud to announce its key role in the newly launched Synthetic hEalthcare dAta goveRnanCe Hub (SEARCH ), a multi-disciplinary consortium committed to revolutionising healthcare through AI-driven diagnostics and privacy-preserving synthetic data technologies. As a crucial partner in the SEARCH consortium, Syntheticus® will leverage its cutting-edge solutions to unlock the full potential of synthetic data, ensuring privacy, compliance, and scalability for the healthcare industry.In its role within the SEARCH consortium, Syntheticus® will contribute its expertise in Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (PETs), including Generative AI and Differential Privacy. This will support the creation of synthetic datasets that replicate real-world healthcare data while preserving patient privacy. These datasets will enable healthcare providers, researchers, and institutions to develop AI-driven tools for diagnostics, personalised treatments, and predictive health outcomes."Syntheticus is excited to join SEARCH and contribute to its mission of revolutionising healthcare through synthetic data. By providing secure, high-quality synthetic data, we are enabling the development of AI-powered healthcare solutions that will significantly enhance patient care while ensuring privacy and compliance with the highest standards," said Aldo Lamberti, Founder of Syntheticus®.SEARCH aims to overcome the challenges of securely sharing healthcare data by utilising Syntheticus' technology to generate data proxies that replicate the statistical properties of real-world medical data. These proxies are essential for AI and machine learning (ML) applications in healthcare, enabling groundbreaking advancements in diagnostics and personalised medicine while addressing privacy concerns.“SEARCH offers an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate research and clinical innovation,” said Prof. Aideen Long, Director, Trinity Translational Medicine Institute (TTMI).“By providing high-quality, FAIR synthetic datasets that mimic real-world healthcare data, we can empower researchers, clinicians, and industry to collaborate like never before. This opens the door for faster drug discovery, more personalised treatments, and the ability to create new, evidence-based healthcare policies-all without compromising patient privacy.”About the Synthetic hEalthcare dAta goveRnanCe Hub (SEARCH):Funded under the Innovative Health Initiative Joint Undertaking (IHI JU ), SEARCH boasts an initial budget of over €13.9 million. SEARCH is a multi-disciplinary initiative focused on creating synthetic healthcare data and facilitating secure data sharing across the biomedical ecosystem. With a consortium of 26 partners from across Europe, SEARCH aims to accelerate healthcare innovation by generating FAIRified synthetic data for use in AI/ML models, enabling large-scale data collaborations while preserving privacy and compliance with regulatory standards.About Syntheticus®:Founded in 2021, Syntheticus® empowers organisations (B2B) and governments (B2G) to enable the full potential of AI through safe synthetic data. Syntheticus' flagship products leverage advanced Privacy-Enhancing Technologies (Generative AI, Differential Privacy and Confidential Computing), orchestrate cross-modal data, provide seamless integrations with existing systems and maintain strong enterprise-grade data protection through a versatile/modular platform solution. Syntheticus is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises, governmental entities and leading scale-ups. Backed by Hammerteam VC and Constructor Group. Further information can be found at or ...About the Innovative Health Initiative:The Innovative Health Initiative (IHI) focuses on translating health research into tangible benefits for patients and society, while ensuring Europe remains a leader in patient-centred, sustainable health innovation. By fostering cross-sector collaboration, IHI supports projects spanning prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and disease management. This public-private partnership includes the European Union and key European industry associations in pharmaceuticals, biotech, medtech, and vaccines. The Innovative Health Initiative (IHI) is co-funded by the European Union, represented by the European Commission, and the life science industries, including COCIR, EFPIA/Vaccines Europe, EuropaBio, and MedTech Europe. For the 2021-2027 period, IHI has a total budget of €2.4 billion. €1.2 billion comes from Horizon Europe, the EU's research framework. €1 billion is contributed by IHI industry partners, while an additional €200 million may be provided by other life science industries and associations that choose to join as contributing partners.Acknowledgement:This project is supported by the Innovative Health Initiative Joint Undertaking (IHI JU) under grant agreement No. 101172997. The JU receives support from the European Union's Horizon Europe research and innovation programme and COCIR, EFPIA (including Vaccines Europe), EuropaBio and MedTech Europe.

