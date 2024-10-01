عربي


New Book 'BEYOND NORMAL' By Shai Efrati, MD Out Today

10/1/2024 12:15:50 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, modern medicine has predominantly focused on restoring health to a conventionally "normal" state for our age and medical history. But shouldn't we aim to go beyond normal? BEYOND NORMAL
Amplify Publishing is out today. This new book
unveils a revolutionary perspective on the possibilities of modern medicine.

Continue Reading

New Book

"A groundbreaking approach to reclaiming health." -David Perlmutter, MD, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain and Drop Acid

Whether you're twenty or eighty years old, have experienced a stroke, battle PTSD, or want to excel as an athlete or top executive, recent breakthroughs in molecular biology have granted us the means not just to repair but to enhance our physical and mental capacities.

As the visionary director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research, Dr. Shai Efrati has harnessed these cutting-edge insights to develop a
rigorously researched
protocol called enhanced medicine.

Enhanced medicine answers the fundamental question "What is my biological potential?" with a groundbreaking approach that has yielded remarkable results, including:

  • Empowering high-performing executives and elite athletes to attain their peak physical and mental states
  • Successfully reversing the anticipated age-related cognitive and functional decline
  • Restoring movement, vision, and expression in stroke survivors
  • Healing the brains of concussion patients, restoring their cognitive, mental, and physical performance
  • Transforming the lives of
    fibromyalgia patients, alleviating symptoms, and improving their quality of life
  • Significantly reducing symptoms of
    PTSD in civilians and military veterans
  • Enhancing key indicators of Long COVID, restoring cognitive, mental, and physical functions

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

    Shai Efrati, MD, is a renowned physician specializing in internal medicine, nephrology, and hyperbaric medicine. As the director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine & Research and the head of the nephrology unit at Shamir Medical Center, he leads the world's largest hyperbaric medicine center, which treats more than 350 patients each day.

    Dr. Efrati earned his medical degree from Ben Gurion University in 2000, completed his residency at the Shamir Center, serves as a professor at Tel-Aviv University's medical school, and actively trains physicians and medical professionals from several countries in hyperbaric and enhanced medicine. He is also the co-founder and chairman of the medical advisory board of Aviv Scientific. He lives in Israel.

    BEYOND NORMAL
    is on sale now from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and Amplify Publishing . To learn more, visit !

    SOURCE Amplify Publishing Group

