New Book 'BEYOND NORMAL' By Shai Efrati, MD Out Today

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 -- For decades, modern medicine has predominantly focused on restoring health to a conventionally "normal" state for our age and medical history. But shouldn't we aim to go beyond normal? BEYOND NORMAL

unveils a revolutionary perspective on the possibilities of modern medicine.

"A groundbreaking approach to reclaiming health." -David Perlmutter, MD, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain and Drop Acid

Whether you're twenty or eighty years old, have experienced a stroke, battle PTSD, or want to excel as an athlete or top executive, recent breakthroughs in molecular biology have granted us the means not just to repair but to enhance our physical and mental capacities.

As the visionary director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research, Dr. Shai Efrati has harnessed these cutting-edge insights to develop a

protocol called enhanced medicine.

Enhanced medicine answers the fundamental question "What is my biological potential?" with a groundbreaking approach that has yielded remarkable results, including:

Empowering high-performing executives and elite athletes to attain their peak physical and mental statesSuccessfully reversing the anticipated age-related cognitive and functional declineRestoring movement, vision, and expression in stroke survivorsHealing the brains of concussion patients, restoring their cognitive, mental, and physical performanceTransforming the lives offibromyalgia patients, alleviating symptoms, and improving their quality of lifeSignificantly reducing symptoms ofPTSD in civilians and military veteransEnhancing key indicators of Long COVID, restoring cognitive, mental, and physical functions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Shai Efrati, MD, is a renowned physician specializing in internal medicine, nephrology, and hyperbaric medicine. As the director of the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine & Research and the head of the nephrology unit at Shamir Medical Center, he leads the world's largest hyperbaric medicine center, which treats more than 350 patients each day.

Dr. Efrati earned his medical degree from Ben Gurion University in 2000, completed his residency at the Shamir Center, serves as a professor at Tel-Aviv University's medical school, and actively trains physicians and medical professionals from several countries in hyperbaric and enhanced medicine. He is also the co-founder and chairman of the medical advisory board of Aviv Scientific. He lives in Israel.

