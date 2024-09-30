Kuwait FM Takes Part In Global Coalition To Defeat ISIS Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya led Kuwait's delegation to the 10th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, held at the US Department of State on Monday.

Representatives of the Coalition member countries reviewed the headway made so far to ensure enduring defeat of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS or Daesh).

They commended the effective role played by Kuwait in stemming the flow of foreign fighters during its presidency of the Counter-Daesh Coalition Working Group on Foreign Fighters (WGFTF).

The partners reaffirms resolve to continue cooperation towards ending the menace of terrorism and dismantle Daesh finances. (end) msa

