The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announces Santa's Toy Shop At Kelly's Boutique & The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store Opening

THE MISSION INN HOTEL & SPA FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS

Wonderful Holiday Additions as Part of the 32nd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights Presented by Kelly and Duane Roberts

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announces the Grand Opening of Santa's Toy Shop at Kelly's Boutique and The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store, Part of the 32nd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights Presented by Kelly and Duane Roberts

The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is proud to announce the grand opening of Santa's Toy Shop at Kelly's Boutique and The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store, two enchanting holiday attractions set to captivate guests during the 32nd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights, presented by Kelly and Duane Roberts.

Santa's Toy Shop at Kelly's Boutique

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Friday, October 4, 2024, Santa's Toy Shop offers a magical holiday shopping experience where guests can shop alongside Santa's Christmas elves. Visitors will discover a wide range of toys, from nostalgic classics to the latest trends, all within a festive atmosphere adorned with twinkling lights and holiday music.

Hours of Operation:

.Sunday to Thursday: 10 AM – 6 PM

.Friday & Saturday: 10 AM – 8 PM

.Grand Opening: October 4, 2024, with a special appearance by Santa Claus!

The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store

Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 12 PM, the Mission Inn Candy Lane Store will spread holiday joy with its delightful assortment of sweet treats. Your favorite candy from around the world, the Candy Lane Store is a wonderland of delicious treats for visitors of all ages. The store's holiday-themed decor adds an extra layer of magic to the experience.

Hours of Operation:

.Sunday to Thursday: 10 AM – 6 PM

.Friday & Saturday: 10 AM – 8 PM

.Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting: November 6, 2024, at 12 PM

The 32nd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights

Running from November 23, 2024, to January 6, 2025, the Festival of Lights will transform The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa into a dazzling wonderland. In addition to Santa's Toy Shop and The Candy Lane Store, the festival will feature live entertainment, holiday carolers, and festive food offerings. The highlight of the festival will be the star-studded Switch-On Ceremony to launch the event on November 23.

For more information about the Festival of Lights, booking details, and event updates, please visit missioninn/about/festival-of-lights or call 951-784-0300.

About The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa:

The AAA Four Diamond Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has remained faithful to the grand style and ambiance enjoyed by its first guests. Today's Mission Inn continues the original splendor. Expanding from its humble 1876 origins to encapsulate an entire city block, the Mission Inn offers luxurious boutique accommodations and amenities, only a quick jaunt from Los Angeles and Orange County, featuring enchanting, unique architecture with awe-inspiring archways, soaring domes and towers. Offering multiple upscale dining options, fitness center, Conde Nast award-winning Kelly's Spa, a lushly landscaped outdoor pool, and opulent rooms that transport guests to California's foregone eras, the iconic hotel provides a one-of-a-kind experience threaded with rich history. Historic Hotels of America®, an official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, announced its 2024 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America® Most Literary Hotels List. The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa proudly holds the fourth position on this prestigious list.

