CATCH Restaurant Secures Partner In Doich Foods, Offers Gluten, Allergen, Dairy-Free Dessert Alternative For VIP Clients

Doich Foods Co-Founders at CATCH event

In response to customer demand, Doich Foods lands strategic partnership with CATCH Hospitality group, capitalizing on their world-class customer service.

- Anthony ScialdoneSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Doich Foods is quickly becoming the go-to for consumers and corporate partners alike seeking a tasty alternative to the usually bland and boring world of gluten-free, allergen free and vegan desserts. Brendan Conway and Anthony Scialdone , co-founders of Doich Foods, share how they found themselves at the helm of a cookie dough company, negotiating deals with some of the country's top brands.Launched in 2022 almost by accident, Doich Foods has seen explosive growth over the last few years. The Doich journey all began when co-founder Brendan Conway realized he needed to get serious about his health and life choices but was exhausted by the typical“deprivation” approach touted by most dieting fads. Brendan grew up in the kitchen with his father, a master chef, and after trying every recipe and health food on the market, he finally decided that to get what he was truly after, he would have to make it himself.As Brendan sought feedback on his new recipe, he gave some to his long-time friend Anthony to try - one bite and Anthony was ready to stand up an LLC and get serious about bringing Doich Foods cookie dough to the rest of the world.“I literally couldn't believe it - -I consider myself to be pretty health and food savvy and I've never had anything as good as what Brendan shared with me that day. To say I was excited was an understatement.” Anthony said.“Personally, cookies and baking have always had a really special place in my life and while it was a lot of work to land on the perfect recipe, it's really meant a lot to me that I can help others have the simple joy of baking cookies together while staying true to their health and wellness goals” Brendan followed.From a dream that began in Brendan's kitchen to today working with commercial kitchens out of New York City and recently making their debut on Amazon, the success Doich has seen has been incredible. And the deal was only sweetened when just this past August they landed a top tier partnership with Catch Hospitality Group . Catch had been long trying to come up with the perfect vegan, allergen and gluten free dessert option to serve their clientele. When Doich came along, they knew they could set aside their R&D efforts. The results have been overwhelming.The journey of Doich Foods doesn't end with just cookie dough, however. They're already hard at work crafting new product lines and flavors for the holiday season that they are just as eager to share with customers and friends alike.“After spending over 15 years in the consulting business I never thought I'd find myself leading a CPG brand but after seeing what's possible and producing such a high quality product, I really believe that Doich can be the new bar of excellence for clean eating without compromise” Anthony said.For more information or to try Doich for yourself, you can head to doichfoods

