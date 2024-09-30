Maldives President Makes Dr.Abdulla Khaleel, Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By Ibrahim Inaan/Maldives Republic

Male, September 30: The Muizzu administration has made its first changes to the cabinet, transferring Foreign Moosa Zameer to the post of Finance Minister. Dr Abdulla Khaleel, previously served as Minister, has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister.

According to the President's Office website, the cabinet reshuffle was made official on Monday, although no formal statement has been issued by the regarding the changes.

Dr Khaleel's position as Health Minister will be filled by Abdulla Nazim, who previously served as the Public Policy Secretary at the President's Office.

The current Finance Minister, Dr. Mohamed Shafeeq, has yet to be assigned a new position, and it remains unclear why these changes were made at this time.

