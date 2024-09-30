عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maldives President Makes Dr.Abdulla Khaleel, Foreign Minister

Maldives President Makes Dr.Abdulla Khaleel, Foreign Minister


9/30/2024 2:52:02 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) By Ibrahim Inaan/Maldives Republic

Male, September 30: The Muizzu administration has made its first changes to the cabinet, transferring Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer to the post of Finance Minister. Dr Abdulla Khaleel, previously served as health Minister, has been appointed as the new Foreign Minister.

According to the President's Office website, the cabinet reshuffle was made official on Monday, although no formal statement has been issued by the government regarding the changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Khaleel's position as Health Minister will be filled by Abdulla Nazim, who previously served as the Public Policy Secretary at the President's Office.

The current Finance Minister, Dr. Mohamed Shafeeq, has yet to be assigned a new position, and it remains unclear why these changes were made at this time.

END

MENAFN30092024000191011043ID1108730880


NewsIn Asia

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search