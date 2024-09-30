Dr. Colleen Georges Selected As Top Life Coach Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Colleen Georges honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Colleen Georges, TEDx Speaker, 8-Time Award-Winning Author, Life Coach & Career Coach was recently selected as Top Life Coach of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Dr. Georges has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Georges is a passionate life and career coach, resume writer, award-winning author, motivational speaker, organizational trainer, and university lecturer who helps her clients and students RESCRIPT dis-empowering self-talk, maximize their strengths, get unstuck, and take empowered action to achieve their life and career goals and dreams. She provides life and career coaching and resume writing to clients across the nation and delivers workshops and speaking engagements for corporations, educational institutions, non-profits, healthcare organizations, professional associations, and beyond.Dr. Georges has also been teaching a women's leadership course at Rutgers University for the last 14 years and previously taught graduate counseling psychology courses. In her TEDx Talk,“Re-Scripting the Stories We Tell Ourselves,” she talks about the impact our internal dialogue has on our relationship with ourselves and the world around us.Dr. Georges is also author to the 8-time award-winning, international best-selling book, RESCRIPT the Story You're Telling Yourself, which received a Reader's Favorite 5-star review, was featured on New 12 Long Island's Elizabeth & Elisa Morning Show, and recognized in Aspire Magazine's Top 10 Inspiring Books List. She is also a co-author of 10 best-selling self-growth books and a Huffington Post contributor. Her expertise has been featured in various media including News12, RVNTV, Live Happy, Inspire Me Today, Mashable, Rewire Me, The Job Network, Care, New Jersey Family Magazine, and The Trenton Times.Dr. Georges' areas of expertise include but are not limited to career coaching, leadership development, life coaching, women's empowerment coaching, resume writing, and corporate training.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Georges earned her Doctorate in Counseling Psychology from Rutgers University. She is also a Licensed Professional Counselor and holds 30+ certifications in life/career coaching and psychology.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Georges has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She was featured as Exeleon Magazine's Cover Story for Most Influential Coaches to Follow in 2024. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala in New York next December for her selection as Top Life Coach of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Colleen Georges for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Georges attributes her success to perseverance, an attitude of gratitude, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys hiking and spending time with her husband, son, parents, friends, and cat daughters. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those entering the coaching field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

