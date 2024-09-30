Jordan Dispatches Second Relief Aircraft To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Under Royal directives, the said a second Royal Jordanian Air Force cargo plane departed on Sunday for Lebanon in response to the current circumstances the country is facing.

The Jordan – Arab Army (JAF) said in a statement on Sunday that the C-130 cargo plane carried humanitarian aid and had been delivered to the Lebanese army to assist in addressing the difficult conditions Lebanon is experiencing.

JAF reiterated Jordanian support and commitment to assisting Lebanon and other countries in similar circumstances.