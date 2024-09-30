Minister Piyush Goyal Calls For Enhanced Domestic Value Addition At CEO Gathering

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 30 (KNN) On the tenth anniversary of India's 'Make in India' initiative, Minister of Commerce and Piyush Goyal called on the nation's industrial sector to prioritise high-quality production.

Speaking at a gathering of over 140 CEOs from companies benefiting from the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme, Goyal emphasised the importance of sustainable practices in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Zero Effect; Zero Defect' manufacturing.

The event, which celebrated the achievements of PLI beneficiaries, saw Goyal commend participating companies for their role in driving growth across key sectors, job creation, and enhancing India's global manufacturing presence.

The minister expressed appreciation for the significant investments made by global industry leaders in producing innovative products and generating employment through the PLI Schemes.

Goyal urged CEOs to increase domestic value addition in their products to bolster India's self-reliance. He also encouraged support for local manufacturers to strengthen the domestic supply chain.

During the three-hour interactive session, industry leaders shared their experiences with the PLI Schemes, offering insights and suggestions for improving their effectiveness and streamlining implementation.

The minister sought feedback on efforts to decriminalise and liberalise laws to enhance ease of doing business.

Emphasising the importance of ongoing dialogue between industry and government, Goyal encouraged stakeholders to engage with implementing ministries, departments, and project management agencies in coordination with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

He also highlighted Invest India, the national investment promotion agency, as a resource for facilitating technology transfer and foreign collaborations.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to expediting approvals related to PLI industries and providing support for greater market access.

The meeting, which included senior officials from various ministries and project management agencies, focused on the tangible outcomes of the PLI Scheme across 14 sectors, which has contributed to a surge in manufacturing and enhanced India's global competitiveness.

This gathering marks a significant milestone in India's ongoing efforts to boost its manufacturing sector and position itself as a key player in the global supply chain.

