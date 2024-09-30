Cegedim: Release of its 2024 Interim financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Cegedim: Release of its 2024 Interim Report

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 30, 2024

Cegedim , an innovative and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1 st Half of 202 4 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days' time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the“Interim Financial Report 202 4 ” issued in French):

At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

on its website

Financial calendar

2024 October 24 after market closes Q3 2024 revenues

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit:

Aude BALLEYDIER

Cegedim

Media Relations

and Community Manager

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81

... Damien BUFFET

Cegedim

Head of financial communication

Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73

... Céline PARDO

Agence Becoming RP

Media Relations Consultant

Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66

...

