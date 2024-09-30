Cegedim: Release Of Its 2024 Interim Financial Report
Boulogne-Billancourt, September 30, 2024
Cegedim , an innovative technology and services company, announces that its Financial report for the 1 st Half of 202 4 is available free of charge in French and -in a few days' time- in English (that is a free translation into English of the“Interim Financial Report 202 4 ” issued in French):
At the company headquarters Cegedim, Financial Department, 137 rue d'Aguesseau, 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
Financial calendar
| 2024
| October 24 after market closes
| Q3 2024 revenues
About Cegedim:
Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 6,500 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €616 million in 2023.
Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).
To learn more, please visit:
| Aude BALLEYDIER
Cegedim
Media Relations
and Community Manager
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 09 68 81
...
| Damien BUFFET
Cegedim
Head of financial communication
Tel.: +33 (0)7 64 63 55 73
...
| Céline PARDO
Agence Becoming RP
Media Relations Consultant
Tel.: +33 (0)6 52 08 13 66
...
