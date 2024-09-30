(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
National livestream event featuring leaders in diversity, social justice, politics, and finance
MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The Power Shift is an interactive livestream event on October 8, 2024, from 7pm to 9pm (EST ), exploring the pivotal role of Black women in driving progress in politics, economics, activism, and social justice while highlighting the barriers they've
shattered and the legacy they continue to build.
Teri Williams, President & COO, OneUnited Bank
The Power Shift host Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown , cultural architect and equity strategist is joined
by guests Teri Williams , President, COO & Owner of OneUnited Bank , the nation's largest
Black-owned bank, and Dr. Charlene Sinclair , scholar & senior advisor, and moderated by the Honorable Crystal Wagar , attorney, lobbyist and former first Black Mayor of Miami Shores, Florida
Just over 75 days ago, a seismic shift occurred in political leadership, ushering in a new era of
representation and empowerment. When President Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic
Presidential candidate and handed the baton to V.P. Kamala Harris, Black women once again emerged
at the forefront of change and redefined what is required in this pivotal moment in history.
"Black women have always understood our power," states
Teri Williams, President & COO
of OneUnited Bank, "but the world has not always recognized our strength." As Malcolm X once
stated, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." It's time for that to change."
The Power Shift panel will:
Highlight key historical moments demonstrating Black women's resilience and lasting
influence on the ongoing quest for justice and leadership.
Identify strategies Black women can employ to overcome obstacles and effect meaningful
change in politics, community, and business.
Explore how we collectively mobilize and actively participate in the democratic process as
we approach the November elections and beyond.
"The Power Shift event will make meaning of how Black women have not only taken the lead but
have also redefined the very essence of leadership through unwavering resilience, proactive activism,
and steadfast dedication to justice," commented event host, Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, founder of
kmb Consultancy .
Attendance is free and open to the public. Attendees can REGISTER HERE .
MEDIA ASSETS HERE
OneUnited Bank
OneUnited Bank ( ) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black
internet bank, a Minority Depository Institution, and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).
Media Contact:
Suzan McDowell
305-490-9145
[email protected]
SOURCE OneUnited Bank
