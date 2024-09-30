(MENAFN- PR Newswire) National livestream event featuring leaders in diversity, social justice, politics, and finance

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Power Shift is an interactive livestream event on October 8, 2024, from 7pm to 9pm (EST ), exploring the pivotal role of Black women in driving progress in politics, economics, activism, and social justice while highlighting the barriers they've

shattered and the legacy they continue to build.



Teri Williams, President & COO, OneUnited Bank

The Power Shift host Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown , cultural architect and equity strategist is joined

by guests Teri Williams , President, COO & Owner of OneUnited Bank , the nation's largest

Black-owned bank, and Dr. Charlene Sinclair , scholar & senior advisor, and moderated by the Honorable Crystal Wagar , attorney, lobbyist and former first Black Mayor of Miami Shores, Florida

Just over 75 days ago, a seismic shift occurred in political leadership, ushering in a new era of

representation and empowerment. When President Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic

Presidential candidate and handed the baton to V.P. Kamala Harris, Black women once again emerged

at the forefront of change and redefined what is required in this pivotal moment in history.

"Black women have always understood our power," states

Teri Williams, President & COO

of OneUnited Bank, "but the world has not always recognized our strength." As Malcolm X once

stated, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." It's time for that to change."

The Power Shift panel will:



Highlight key historical moments demonstrating Black women's resilience and lasting

influence on the ongoing quest for justice and leadership.

Identify strategies Black women can employ to overcome obstacles and effect meaningful

change in politics, community, and business. Explore how we collectively mobilize and actively participate in the democratic process as

we approach the November elections and beyond.

"The Power Shift event will make meaning of how Black women have not only taken the lead but

have also redefined the very essence of leadership through unwavering resilience, proactive activism,

and steadfast dedication to justice," commented event host, Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, founder of

kmb Consultancy .

Attendance is free and open to the public. Attendees can REGISTER HERE .

OneUnited Bank

OneUnited Bank ( ) is the largest Black-owned bank in America, the first Black

internet bank, a Minority Depository Institution, and a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI).

