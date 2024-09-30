PENNY Launches Price Packs: A New Commitment To Stable And Affordable Prices

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PENNY Price Packs

German discounter PENNY commits to low prices by making them the key element in new brand packaging design.

- Dr. Jan Flemming, CMO of PENNY

MUNICH, BAYERN, GERMANY, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an era of fluctuating inflation, prices have become the focal point for consumers when grocery shopping. However, constantly shifting prices can make it difficult for consumers to find the best deals in stores easily.

Enter PENNY 's Price Packs – an innovative new approach where price is not just a number but a part of the packaging itself. Designed for PENNY's most popular store-brand products, the packaging turns the price into the central design element, making it easy for shoppers to spot the best deals on the shelves. With a lead time of several months for production, these Price Packs offer customers a clear promise: the price of these products won't change anytime soon. The newly designed range of Price Pack products has been available since early September in all 2100 Penny stores across Germany.

Everyday Essentials, Affordable for All

The Price Packs range includes everyday essentials such as toast, salt, oats, chips, and mayonnaise. Through extensive research, these items have been identified as the most stable in PENNY's assortment, and their unique packaging further cements the brand's pledge to keep them affordable over time.

“With 'PRICE PACKS' we are putting the price on the packaging for the first time, showing that our own brands offer the best value for money.” – Dr. Jan Flemming, CMO PENNY

The First Brand That's All About the Price

Price Packs defy traditional rules of store-brand communication. Unlike many store brands that mimic well-known competitors or opt for low-profile designs, PENNY's Price Packs break the mold. These products stand out on shelves by emphasizing price as the defining feature, ensuring customers can quickly identify the best deals. Positioned alongside big-name brands, the Price Packs aim to shift the focus squarely onto what matters most: the price.

“In marketing, you often have to decide between promoting price or product. We're happy to have found a way to do both.”

– Till Diestel, Chief Creative Officer, Serviceplan Germany

A Campaign as Minimalist as the Packaging

The launch of Price Packs on September 2nd is supported by a nationwide campaign featuring billboards, posters, digital displays, and social media. True to the minimalist ethos of the packaging, the campaign keeps the message clear and straightforward, highlighting the product and its price. Digital billboards even adapt to show the products based on the time of day they're most likely to be used.

With this innovative packaging and marketing approach, PENNY is reinforcing its commitment to affordability and reshaping how store brands communicate value to consumers.

About Serviceplan

Serviceplan Group is one of the largest independent, partner-managed agency groups worldwide. Serviceplan Group has developed the concept of the“House of Communication” - a fully integrated agency model that combines all modern communication disciplines from the areas of creative and content, media and data, and experience and technology commerce under one roof.

