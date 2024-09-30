Selene Yachts Americas Announces Partnership With Renowned Trawler Yacht Specialist Jeff Merrill

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wayne GoldmanLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Selene Yachts Americas is proud to announce that Jeff Merrill, a seasoned trawler yacht specialist with decades of experience in the industry, has joined the Selene Yachts team as both an advisor and an authorized representative for new Selene Yachts sales. With over 30 years in the marine industry and a strong focus on ocean-going trawlers, Jeff Merrill brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to help Selene Yachts clients realize their dreams of offshore cruising.Merrill's impressive career began with a foundation in competitive sailing, eventually transitioning into yacht sales and marketing roles with major brands like Nordhavn and Pacific Seacraft. As the founder of Jeff Merrill Yacht Sales, Inc. (JMYS), he has established himself as a trusted authority in the trawler yacht community. He has personally logged over 20,000 miles at sea and has represented hundreds of clients in their purchase and sale of premium cruising yachts.Selene Yachts has long been known for producing some of the most capable and elegant long-range trawlers in the world. By joining forces with Jeff Merrill, Selene Yachts Americas aims to enhance its presence in North America, offering buyers the opportunity to work directly with one of the industry's most knowledgeable brokers. Jeff will not only represent new Selene yacht sales but will also act as a strategic advisor, helping Selene Yachts Americas continue its trajectory as a leader in the trawler yacht category.“We are thrilled to have Jeff onboard as a key part of the Selene family,” said Wayne Goldman, President of Selene Yachts Americas.“His extensive knowledge of trawlers and his hands-on experience will be invaluable as we grow our brand and deliver exceptional customer experiences.”Jeff Merrill's passion for customer service and his deep understanding of the yacht market align perfectly with Selene Yachts' vision of building high-quality, ocean-going trawlers that are customized to meet each owner's unique needs. Jeff's close relationship with clients and his ability to guide them through the buying process will ensure that Selene Yachts owners receive the personalized attention they deserve.For more information about Jeff Merrill and Selene Yachts, please visit and , or contact Selene Americas directly at ... (877-689-3979) and Jeff Merrill directly at ... (949-355-4950).About Selene Yachts AmericasSelene Yachts Americas is the exclusive U.S. distributor of Selene Yachts, offering luxury long-range trawler yachts designed by Selene founder Howard Chen. The company provides a seamless yacht buying experience from design to delivery, ensuring every Selene meets the highest standards of quality, performance, and craftsmanship.About Jeff Merrill Yacht SalesJeff Merrill Yacht Sales, Inc. is an international yacht brokerage specializing in trawler yachts. With a personalized approach, JMYS assists clients worldwide in finding the ideal cruising yachts for their needs.

