ZAMORA COMPANY USA LAUNCHES NEW ULTRA-PREMIUM LUXURY TEQUILA, VOLTEO

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zamora Company USA, with founder-level from Dallas Cowboys quarterback and 2022-23 Man of the Year Dak Prescott, has launched Tequila VOLTEO, an ultra-premium additive-free and organic new luxury tequila brand distilled and bottled at Destileria Casa de Piedra in Jalisco, Mexico.

True luxury is additive-free. That's a distinction very few brands, if any, can claim. Tequila VOLTEO is a game changer.

(l to r) Tequila VOLTEO Cristalino, Tequila VOLTEO Blanco, and Tequila VOLTEO Reposado are ultra-premium additive-free and organic luxury tequilas distilled and bottled in Jalisco, Mexico.

Enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in any number of inventive cocktails, Tequila VOLTEO Blanco is characterized by notes of vanilla and pine, with hints of citrus and acacia.

Zamora Company USA is the U.S. operating company of the Madrid-based owner of popular wine and spirits brands including Licor 43, Lolea Spritz, Martin Miller's Gin, and Ramón Bilbao wines. Tequila VOLTEO has been in development for more than two years through close collaboration between Zamora Company USA, Prescott, and Casa de Piedra distillery.

The brand launches with VOLTEO Blanco, VOLTEO Reposado, and VOLTEO Cristalino tequilas (with additional expressions to follow), each distilled from top-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave and employing time honored artisanal small batch production methods. Packaged in an eye-catchingly elegant and sophisticated bottle, Tequila VOLTEO is one of the only luxury tequilas on the market that is organic and additive-free. (Tequila VOLTEO is currently in the process of verification to join the nonprofit Additive Free Alliance .)

The word "volteo" loosely translated means "to turn things around," which in so many ways describes Prescott and his resolve for overcoming difficulties. He has persevered through his share of life's hardships to become one of the most respected and admired players in football, including the honor of receiving the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award for 2022-23, which recognizes a player's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, in addition to excellence on the field. Prescott's mother, who raised him and his siblings as a single parent of modest means in Louisiana, succumbed to colon cancer in 2013 and his older brother tragically took his own life in 2020. In their honor, Prescott established the "Faith Fight Finish Foundation" to empower individuals, families, and communities to find strength through adversity. A portion of proceeds from Tequila VOLTEO sales is earmarked to support the foundation.

"Tequila VOLTEO was created to elevate the luxury tequila category by challenging the status quo and honoring our founder Dak's vision to craft a spirit of uncompromising standards," says Matt Appleby, CEO of Dallas-based Zamora Company USA. "The same strength of character that defines Dak's purpose in life – honesty, integrity, and tireless work – is what goes into crafting Tequila VOLTEO."

"As an athlete, Dak is very thoughtful about what he eats and drinks, so when we began developing this tequila with him, he was insistent that we keep it clean and natural, with no sugar or other additives – and that's exactly what we did," adds Appleby. "True luxury is additive-free, and that's a distinction very few brands, if any, can claim. Tequila VOLTEO is a game changer."

Unaged Tequila VOLTEO Blanco (SRP $69.99/750ml) is characterized by its notes of vanilla and pine, with hints of citrus and acacia. Tequila VOLTEO Reposado (SRP $89.99/750ml) is aged for three months in American white oak bourbon barrels to exhibit notes of vanilla and spice, with a whisper of cinnamon and orange blossom. Tequila VOLTEO Cristalino (SRP $99.99/750ml) is rested for three months in French oak wine barrels and then filtered to produce a clear tequila accentuated by faint color, with an aroma and taste of vanilla and caramel, and a nuanced citrus character.

The distinctively tall Tequila VOLTEO bottle is exquisitely designed and features subtle symbolism – the twist below the bottle neck represents the tight spiral of a football thrown by a quarterback, which when viewed from above, those same spirals mirror the pattern of a freshly harvested agave. The three Tequila VOLTEO expressions are represented by refined color gradations on the bottle that highlight the respective tequila.

Each expression of Tequila VOLTEO can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in any number of inventive cocktails. For more information about Tequila VOLTEO, please visit TequilaVOLTEO .

About Zamora Company USA:

In addition to the new Tequila VOLTEO, Zamora

Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, manages sales, distribution, execution, and marketing of the following brands:

Licor 43, Martin Miller's Gin, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Fercullen Irish Whiskey, Lolea Spritz, San Cosme Mezcal, Thunder Bitch Canadian Whisky Liqueur, Villa Massa Limoncello, Amaretto, and Vermouth,

plus Spanish wines

Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades.

For more information, please visit zamoracompany/usa.

