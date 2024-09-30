UDC Participates In International Business Property Forum In Russia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has successfully concluded its participation in the VIII International Business Property Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. This prestigious event brought together leading companies in the investment, construction, and sectors, offering a unique for international collaboration on large-scale development projects.

UDC's participation was aimed at fostering strategic partnerships with international companies and promoting opportunities in Qatar's thriving real estate market. The forum served as a valuable channel for building connections between the Russian business community and international partners, facilitating agreements and collaboration in the investment and construction sectors.

During the event, UDC delivered a presentation showcasing its flagship development projects at The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, featuring the highly anticipated Crystal Residence. These mixed-use destinations have become some of the most sought-after residential addresses in Qatar, celebrated for their visionary design, high-quality infrastructure, sustainable features, and prestigious waterfront living.

UDC also offers attractive in-house financing options, complemented by high-return investment opportunities and Qatari residency benefits for foreign investors.

The presentation further underscored Qatar's foreign investment incentives and UDC's steadfast commitment to delivering premium, innovative developments that enhance the lifestyle experience in Qatar.

UDC benefited from numerous networking opportunities with international and GCC companies, further strengthening its presence in global markets and enhancing its efforts to attract foreign investments to Qatar's real estate sector. This participation is part of UDC's broader strategy to engage with international markets and draw foreign investors to Qatar's flourishing real estate landscape.

UDC's active involvement in global forums and exhibitions, including its recent participation in the International Real Estate Expo (IREX) in Mumbai, the International Immigration & Property Expo in Hong Kong, 'A Place in the Sun Live' property exhibition in London,and MIPIM in Cannes, underscores its ongoing commitment to delivering premium real estate developments and positioning Qatar as a leading destination for international investment.