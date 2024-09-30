Wood Partners Brings Attainable Housing To Southwest Florida With Altera Jacaranda

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading multifamily developer to construct the only attainable, new offering in Venice, Florida

VENICE, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners expands its presence in Florida with Altera Jacaranda, bringing the only attainable, new construction development to Venice. The multifamily apartment complex will break ground next month and is expected to deliver to the community in the second quarter of 2026.

Altera Jacaranda is a 280-unit garden-style apartment community with five, four-story buildings featuring a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. With proximity to large employment centers, top-tier medical facilities and world-famous beaches, Altera Jacaranda is strategically placed along I-75 and sits just six minutes from Venice Beach. Wood Partners is also working with local officials to improve the three-way intersection of Commerce Drive and Jacaranda Boulevard to a four-way intersection to assist with traffic flow.

"Altera Jacaranda's prime location enhances the community by providing attainable living options right where residents need them most," said Tyler Hurd, managing director at Wood Partners. "Our new development fosters economic growth and introduces a first-of-its-kind concept in the area. As one of the fastest growing areas in the country, we are committed to meeting the demand for attainable housing with quality multifamily solutions."

Featuring Class-A amenities, Altera Jacaranda incorporates a cost-effective design targeting renters seeking new construction at a more attainable price. Residents can expect a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge, a sundeck with shade sail, grill areas, a package room, a fitness center, a resident clubhouse featuring a pool table and shuffleboard, coworking spaces, day offices, a hospitality kitchen and a dog park with an outdoor pet wash.

Wood Partners first brought its attainable Altera brand to Tampa, Florida earlier this year with Altera Land O' Lakes. Wood Partners also broke ground in June on V by Alta, a luxury apartment community in Orlando. The 219-unit multifamily complex is Wood Partners' fifth in the submarket and is set to be delivered in the first quarter of 2026. Additionally in June, Wood Partners broke ground on its third community in Longwood, Florida with Alta Trilogy. For more information on Wood Partners and its communities, visit woodpartners .

is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners .

