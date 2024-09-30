Automotive Simulation Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive simulation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.01 billion in 2023 to $2.28 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost reduction in product development, complexity of vehicle systems, stringent regulatory standards, globalization of automotive industry, demand for fuel efficiency.

The automotive simulation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to electric and hybrid vehicle development, focus on sustainability, cybersecurity testing, market competitiveness, government initiatives for smart transportation, shortened product development cycles.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Simulation Market

The rising demand for cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the automotive simulation market going forward. Cloud computing is a technology that enables the delivery of various computing services over the internet and is used by organizations and individuals to invest in and manage physical hardware and software infrastructure. Cloud computing is used in automotive simulation.

Key players in the market include Altair Engineering Inc., Ansys Inc., Autodesk Inc., AVL List GmbH, Dassault Systèmes SE, dSpace GmbH, ESI Group, Gamma Technologies Inc., IPG Automotive GmbH, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Simscale GmbH, SIMUL8 Corporation, Synopsys Inc., The MathWorks Inc., Design Simulation Technologies Inc., Comsol AB, MSC Software Corporation, MathWorks, Synopsys Inc., Ricardo Software, Claytex Services Limited, Mevea, Cognata, CarSim, VIRES Simulationstechnologie GmbH, VI-grade GmbH, Elaphe Propulsion Technologies, TASS International, Ansible Motion, Modelon, Hyperdrive, CarNetix, Cruden.

Major companies operating in the market are innovating new products with technology, such as AVSandbox, to gain a competitive edge in the market. AVSandbox is an autonomous vehicle simulation solution designed to test, develop, and validate autonomous vehicle safety.

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Prototyping, Testing

4) By End-User: Regulatory Bodies, OEMs, Automotive Component Manufacturers

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Simulation Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Simulation Market Definition

Automotive simulation refers to the use of computer-based models and algorithms to simulate real-world automotive systems and environments. It offers the sensation to drivers that they are sitting in a real car by mimicking the qualities of a real automotive in a virtual environment. It is used to test and improve vehicle design, performance, safety, and efficiency.

Automotive Simulation Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive simulation market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Simulation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive simulation market size, automotive simulation market drivers and trends, automotive simulation market major players and automotive simulation market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

