HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank's RedHot®, the #1 hot sauce in the world*, is spotlighting the true MVPs of game day: the TAILGATERS. These unsung heroes are the dedicated superfans who grab their gear, rally crews, and pour passion into the pregame.

FRANK'S& REDHOT WILL CELEBRATE SUPERFANS WITH $20,000 TAILGATE "SCHOLARSHIP"

To celebrate tailgaters, Frank's RedHot drafted its first-ever 'Dean of Tailgating ,' who is encouraging fans to champion their inner tailgater and level-up their game day spread for a chance to win the brand's Tailgate Scholarship**,

a $20,000 prize awarded to a tailgater who brings unmatched enthusiasm, creativity, and the flavor of Frank's RedHot to game day.

"At Frank's RedHot, we know the magic of football season extends beyond the game – it's in the camaraderie and the traditions that bring fans together. Tailgaters are the heartbeat of this experience, transforming parking lots into vibrant communities of passion and celebration through food," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing at McCormick & Company, Inc. "We're thrilled to introduce the Dean of Tailgating and our first Tailgate Scholarship and can't wait to see how fans everywhere take their experience to the next level with Frank's RedHot."

To enter for a chance to win the $20,000 prize, fans are encouraged to pick up a bottle of Frank's RedHot or try the new Frank's RedHot Dip'n Sauces and Frank's RedHot Squeeze Sauces

lines , enjoy the deliciousness, and share their photo or video on FranksTailgateScholarship .**

Whether it's legendary dips or epic grilling, Frank's RedHot is looking for the most passionate and creative tailgating fans to reward. Tailgaters can show their enthusiasm by using any Frank's RedHot product, or demonstrating why the dish would be better if a Frank's RedHot product were added. Then, they'll ask fans to help decide who deserves the "tail-great" title. Applications are open now through October 25, 2024, with public voting available from November 11 – 22, 2024.

Frank's RedHot first introduced its Frank's RedHot Dip'n Sauces and Frank's RedHot Squeeze Sauces in March 2024. The two new sauce formats are perfect for dunking, drizzling and adding the perfect blend of flavor and heat to fans' favorite foods. The Dip'n Sauce line features three milder flavors including Frank's RedHot® Buffalo Ranch Dip'n Sauce , Frank's RedHot® Roasted Garlic Dip'n Sauce , and Frank's RedHot® Golden Dip'n Sauce . The Squeeze line features Frank's RedHot® Sriracha Squeeze Sauce , Frank's RedHot® Hot Honey Squeeze Sauce , and Frank's RedHot® Creamy Buffalo Squeeze Sauce .

To follow along in the fun or check out favorite game day recipes that are always a win, visit @FranksRedHot on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For Frank's RedHot Dip'n Sauce and Frank's RedHot Squeeze Sauce-specific recipe inspiration and product information, visit FranksRedHot/DipN-and-Squeeze .

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; based on custom research conducted September 2023 for volume sales (ounces/ml) in 2022 through all retail channels. Hot sauce is defined as a purely liquid spicy table sauce/condiment with vinegar as a substantial ingredient. Excludes chili pastes.

About Frank's RedHot

It all started back in 1920 when the first bottle of Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce was introduced. Made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers, Frank's RedHot adds the perfect blend of flavor and heat to your favorite foods. Frank's Cayenne Pepper Sauce was used as the secret ingredient in the original Buffalo wings created in Buffalo, NY in 1964. Try our family of products including the Original sauce, Buffalo Wings sauce, Queso Dip seasoning mix, Buffalo Ranch seasoning, Frozen Buffalo Wings and more. Visit

for more information and recipes.



Frank's is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a global leader in flavor. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

