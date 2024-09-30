St. Croix Hospice Once Again Earns National Recognition In 'Quality Connections' Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKDALE, Minn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, St. Croix Hospice has proudly earned all four rings in the Quality Connections program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO). Quality Connections is the only national initiative that recognizes hospice and palliative care providers for delivering high-quality, person-centered care. St. Croix Hospice has achieved this prestigious honor every year since the program's inception in 2021.

The Quality Connections program is built around four key pillars, each symbolized by a ring: Education, Application, Measurement and Innovation. Participating agencies are evaluated based on data reporting and benchmarking milestones, completed educations, submitted case studies, and knowledge of emerging industry issues. These efforts all contribute to the delivery of high-quality care and service excellence. Success in the program is determined by completing activities across all four foundational areas, resulting in the closure of up to four rings.

By participating in the 2024 Quality Connections program, St. Croix Hospice has once again demonstrated the agencies drive to deliver the highest quality care. This accomplishment underscores the organization's commitment to continuous quality improvement and ensures St. Croix Hospice remains at the forefront of industry best practices in serious illness and end-of-life care.

"At St. Croix Hospice, our commitment to delivering the highest quality care for our patients and their families is at the heart of everything we do," said St. Croix Hospice Senior Vice President of Quality Ashely Arnold. "Achieving all four rings in NHPCO's Quality Connections program for the fourth consecutive year is a reflection of the dedication and compassion of our clinical teams as we continue to provide exceptional hospice care to the communities we serve."

"Quality Connections was created to make the ongoing journey of excellence possible," said NHPCO COO and interim CEO Ben Marcantonio. NHPCO recently merged with the National Association for Home Care & Hospice (NAHC) to form the National Alliance for Care at Home. This new organization provides resources, education and advocacy for providers like St. Croix Hospice, supporting our mission to deliver high-quality care to all those who are eligible for hospice.

St. Croix Hospice serves 5200 patients within the Midwest. Taking an integrated approach to hospice care, the expert team at St. Croix Hospice provides physical, emotional and spiritual support that meets the unique needs of each patient. St. Croix Hospice teams are stationed in more than 70 branches throughout ten states, ensuring responsive, proximate service to wherever patients call home.

About St. Croix Hospice



St. Croix Hospice supports patients, their families and caregivers, providing compassionate care when it's needed most. Celebrating 15 years of service, St. Croix Hospice delivers exceptional hospice services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and wherever a patient calls home. With branches in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response times and same-day admissions – including during evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at 855-278-2764 or

stcroixhospice .



CONTACT: Raquel Hellman

952-994-4789

[email protected]

SOURCE St. Croix Hospice

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED