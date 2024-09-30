Sybiha, Szijjártó Discuss Zelensky's Victory Plan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó discussed ways to achieve lasting peace, punish Russia, and implement President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister made this statement during a joint press with his Hungarian counterpart in Budapest, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

Sybiha noted that the primary issue they discussed was Russia's unprovoked full-scale war against Ukraine and ways to achieve comprehensive, just, and lasting peace, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as hold Russia accountable for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, including the crime of aggression.

He informed Szijjártó about the situation on the front lines and in temporarily occupied territories and thanked Hungary for supporting the 14 EU sanctions packages against Russia and for providing humanitarian assistance.

Ukraine also welcomes Hungary's participation in reconstruction projects, its support for Ukrainians in Hungary, the training of military medics, and Budapest's involvement in the Anti-Mine Coalition, Sybiha added.

The parties also discussed the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister expressed hope that Hungary would continue to support Ukrainian initiatives and contribute to their swift implementation.

The tet-a-tete talks lasted about an hour, twice as long as planned. Afterwards, extended negotiations took place with delegations present.

Presidential Office Head Andrii Yermak announced that Ukraine's Victory Plan would soon be presented to the public, excluding some confidential details.