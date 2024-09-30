Mikati reports mass displacement in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes

(MENAFN) Israeli targeting Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon have reportedly forced around one million people to flee their homes, according to the country’s caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati. He described the scale of this exodus as unprecedented in Lebanon's history.



Israel and Hezbollah have engaged in intermittent exchanges of fire since Israel initiated a military operation in Gaza following Hamas' deadly incursion on October 7. Earlier this month, Israel significantly escalated its campaign against the Shiite group, injuring thousands during a sabotage operation aimed at disrupting the group’s communication devices. This was followed by a series of airstrikes under the Israel Defense Forces’ ‘Operation Northern Arrows.’ Lebanese health authorities have reported at least 1,300 fatalities due to these actions.



During a press conference on Sunday, Mikati stated that “Lebanon is experiencing the largest wave of displacement in its history,” as reported by Türkiye’s Anadolu news agency. He emphasized that Beirut’s “priority is to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression through continued diplomatic efforts”.



Speaking to RT on Thursday, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad remarked that the “main aim of these [Israeli] indiscriminate attacks is to spread an atmosphere of terror and to cause mass exodus”.



On Saturday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry and the IDF claimed that nearly all of Hezbollah’s senior military leaders had been “eliminated” in recent airstrikes.



Earlier that day, the Israeli military announced the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital. Several hours later, the militant group confirmed his death and vowed to continue “its jihad in confronting the enemy”.



MENAFN30092024000045016755ID1108729502