SGS Nutrasource's Radioactivity Tested & Certified Program Welcomes First Partner, GNC China

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the successful launch of the Radioactivity Tested & CertifiedTM Program (RTCP), SGS Nutrasource is delighted to announce onboarding the first client globally, GNC China, who exhibited immediate commitment prior to program launch. GNC China is also the first partner in the world to participate in the RTCP. This marks a significant milestone in an ongoing commitment to ensuring consumer safety and trust in products used by the general public.“As a long-term professional partner of SGS, GNC China played a key role in supporting the launch of Radioactivity Tested & Certified and put forward many constructive suggestions for the test. Participants in the RTCP allows GNC Live Well to confidently assure customers that their products have undergone rigorous testing for radioactivity. Bearing the third-party certification strengthens consumer confidence and establishes a new industry benchmark for safety and transparency,” says GNC China.RTCP is a per-lot testing program and product certification meticulously designed to analyze products for the presence of principal radionuclides associated with the release of wastewater and accidents involving nuclear reactors, namely I-131, Cs-134, and Cs-137. SGS Nutrasource developed this unique program in response to escalating consumer demand for additional safety measures in daily consumed or used products.“GNC China's decision to join the Radioactivity Tested & CertifiedTM Program is a testament to their commitment to transparency and giving consumers the right to know,” says Kevin Yan, Vice President of Product Certifications.“GNC China is the business representative of GNC Global in Chinese market. As a leader in China's dietary supplement market, they are setting an impressive precedent. We have now tested and certified over 100 individual product lots across our programs, further solidifying consumer trust in the safety of their products.”Learn more atAbout SGS NutrasourceSGS Nutrasource is a leading nutraceutical and pharmaceutical life sciences company focused on helping clients commercialize health and wellness products. In addition to a unique offering of clinical trial management, strategic and regulatory support services along with a state-of-the-art clinical trial site, SGS Nutrasource offers a series of third-party natural ingredient product certification programs (NutraStrongTM, IFOSTM, IKOSTM, IAOSTM, IGENTM, IPROTM, and Radioactivity Tested & CertifiedTM).About GNCGNC, an American professional health care brand with 89 years of history, has thousands of chain stores worldwide, leading the health care industry, and has a strong R&D team specializing in health. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, its business scope covers more than 50 countries and regions around the world, with about 5,700 retail stores and counters.GNC offers more than 1,500 health products, including basic vitamin nutrition, sports health nutrition, herbal extract nutrition and a variety of dietary nutrition. GNC focuses on selecting quality raw materials, pursuing technological innovation, and always insisting on providing better choices for consumers around the world.GNC takes safety and compliance as its top priority, leveraging the efficient research and development speed of global nutrition laboratories, high-quality global nutritional raw materials, rigorous production management processes and efficient global supply chain systems to deliver high standards, safe and reliable health products.Above all else, GNC aims to inspire people live well. Whether someone is an athlete or just starting to focus on their health, they want to deliver the cutting-edge, efficacious ingredients and products they deserve.​​​​​​​

