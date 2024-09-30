Mcdermott Awarded FEED Contract In Mozambique

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

McDermott, through a consortium with Saipem and China Engineering and Corporation, has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract for the Rovuma Phase 1 Project

in Mozambique, a joint venture between ExxonMobil Development Africa B.V., Eni S.p.A. and CNODC Dutch Cooperatief U.A.

The Rovuma LNG Phase 1 project represents a significant development for the country and provides a significant opportunity for economic growth. The project includes liquefaction and export of natural extracted from the Offshore Area 4 fields off the Afungi Peninsula in Mozambique.

"LNG helps shape an entirely new era of energy solutions and McDermott plays a significant role in this global shift with more than 60 years of LNG experience," said Rob Shaul, Senior Vice President of McDermott's Low Carbon Solutions business. "McDermott is well established in Mozambique and can apply this knowledge and experience to continue the country's industrial, social and economic development."

The FEED contract scope of work includes the modular design of a greenfield LNG production facility in Afungi, all associated gas pre-treatment units and the utilities and offsite systems to support the LNG production. The plant will have an overall production capacity of 18 million tons per annum (MTPA). The scope of work also includes the engineering, procurement and construction proposal.

Work on the project will be executed from McDermott's office in London.

