(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Javier Milei unveiled La Libertad Avanza (LLA) as a national party on this Saturday.



The event took place at Parque Lezama in Buenos Aires, where Milei had concluded his 2021 campaign.



Karina Milei, the President's sister and LLA's leader, opened the gathering with a powerful statement.



Javier Milei won the 2023 presidential election with LLA, but the party lacked nationwide presence. This launch marks its expansion into all 24 jurisdictions of Argentina.



Previously, LLA had to form coalitions with other political groups in some districts for Senate and Chamber of Deputies candidates. Karina Milei highlighted the challenges of governing as a minority.







She pointed out that established political forces control Congress, unions, social organizations, and media outlets.



The President then took the stage to address his supporters and cabinet members. Milei touted his administration's achievements, emphasizing the implementation of liberal and libertarian reforms.



He claimed to have enacted the most significant structural changes in Argentine history. The President highlighted economic progress made during his first nine months in office.



According to Milei, wholesale inflation dropped from 54% to 2.4% in just nine months. He asserted that his government averted the worst crisis in Argentina's history.



Milei addressed the country's poverty rate, which officially stands at 52.9% as of September 26.

Argentina's Milei Launches National Party, Predicts Victory in 2025

The President acknowledged that poverty cannot be eliminated overnight but claimed it has begun to decrease.



He stated that salaries have outpaced inflation for four consecutive months, improving workers' purchasing power. Milei expressed confidence that this positive trend would continue.



Milei criticized the press and polling firms for reporting a decline in his public approval ratings.



He claimed that 14.5 million Argentines support his project. The President encouraged his followers to press forward, declaring that his administration is making history in Argentina and globally.

