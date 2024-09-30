Olympus Launches VISERA S, A New Imaging Platform

(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Olympus Launches VISERA S, a New Imaging Supporting patient comfort, improved diagnostics, and streamlined workflow, available in Europe, parts of Asia and Oceania

Olympus Corporation (Olympus), a global MedTech company committed to making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling, today announced the launch of VISERA S1 , the all-in-one imaging platform with stroboscopy. The new platform integrates advanced diagnostic capabilities, including NBI (Narrow Imaging) technology2 , and forms part of the expanding Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) solution from Olympus. The company will first launch VISERA S from September 2024 in Europe and parts of Asia and Oceania. VISERA S will later be introduced in other regions after product registration has been approved by the local regulatory bodies.

Designed to help improve ENT diagnostic efficiency and patient experience, VISERA S offers an integrated video diagnosis system that brings NBI to a range of patient settings, from outpatient offices to private practices. With VISERA S, the clinician can switch between white light, NBI and stroboscopy capabilities and use the sharp HD quality visualization to detect, characterize and treat ENT disease.

An all-in-one platform with NBI and advanced visualization

VISERA S, with its improved color resolution, depth of field and minimized noise, is expected to improve the contrast and visibility of vascular structures and mucosa.

Integrated model with video system center and multiple light sources

In previous models, the video system and strobe light source were separated, but VISERA S integrates them into a single unit. This allows switching between white light mode, NBI and stroboscopy modes at the touch of a button, which is expected to improve operability.

Expanded compatibility

Enhancing Olympus' commitment to continuous diagnostic and patient-centered innovation, VISERA S supports a HD camera head, which provides higher image quality than the legacy video platform. VISERA S is also highly adaptable by being compatible with other Olympus scopes, camera heads, monitors and other existing video equipment.

Streamline and simplify patient care

VISERA S is engineered to reduce effort and improve patient experience without complexity. While previous models could only store still images, the new imaging platform can store higher-quality still images and record video, capturing a comprehensive procedural record and contributing to comprehensive reporting.

Comment from Martijn Koster, Global ENT Business Unit Leader at Olympus

“VISERA S brings the power of early, patient-friendly diagnosis to the office, outpatient and private practice ENT care settings. By listening and innovating around the needs of our customers and their patients, we envision that the variety of diagnostic tools on the VISERA S can potentially diagnose disease earlier in the patient care pathway. The VISERA S will help ENT physicians deliver next-generation diagnostic imaging that advances their efforts to save lives through earlier diagnosis.”

1 This product is also applicable to urology and obstetrics and gynecology.

2 NBI (Narrow band imaging) is an imaging technique for examining features such as the small blood vessels in mucosa and the surface patterns. NBI highlights tissue by illuminating it with two narrow bands (wavelengths) of light that are absorbed by the hemoglobin in blood without making use of a fluorescence dye.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide best-in-class solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states. For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit and follow our global X account: @Olympus_Corp .

