(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's oil exploration is experiencing a boom, but this rapid growth has created an unexpected challenge.



The sector faces a potential skilled worker shortage, says Telmo Ghiorzi, executive secretary of Abespetro .



Ghiorzi highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to train and develop human resources in the oil sector.



The industry's expansion has outpaced the rate at which qualified professionals are being trained, creating a significant skills gap.



Petrobras, the state-owned oil company, plans to deploy 14 new platforms, requiring approximately 8,000 on-board personnel.



This demand extends to service providers, who are struggling to fill vacancies for specialized professionals.







The oil industry offers attractive compensation packages, with salaries averaging 5.7 times higher than those for similar positions in other sectors.



This reflects the high level of expertise required in the field. Brazil's oil exploration activity is approaching the record levels seen in 2014.



The number of drilling platforms and support vessels is nearing its peak, while formal employment in the sector has grown by over 40% since 2020.



Ghiorzi predicts that the sector will continue to expand until 2029, based on currently contracted investments in platforms.



Oil companies operating in Brazil have notified the National Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels Agency (ANP) of plans to install 42 new production units between 2024 and 2028.



The ANP anticipates an additional 24 billion reais (about 4.8 billion dollars) for exploration activities.

Brazil's Oil Industry Faces Skilled Labor Crunch Amid Rapid Growth

The number of exploration blocks currently under contract is at an all-time high, reflecting the industry's vigorous growth.



The expansion of the oil sector contrasts with the government's environmental protection discourse and focus on renewable energy.



The government and oil companies argue that oil consumption will persist, and Brazil's cleaner production helps decarbonize the industry.



Experts predict current investments will boost national oil production from 4 million to 5 million barrels of oil equivalent daily by 2030.



The sector claims exploring new frontiers, like the equatorial margin, will avert a recession in the next decade.

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108728294