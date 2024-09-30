Resorts World Las Vegas Continues To Elevate Hospitality On The Strip

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Resorts World Las Vegas

Discover diverse dining, entertainment, and accommodations at Resorts World Las Vegas, a premier destination on the Strip

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Resorts World Las Vegas , located on the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, has emerged as a premier destination for visitors. Since its opening, the resort has introduced diverse entertainment options, state-of-the-art accommodations, and a variety of dining experiences.

Distinctive Accommodations Across Three Hilton Brands

The resort offers 3,506 rooms and suites spanning three Hilton-affiliated brands: Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas, and Crockfords. These brands cater to a range of guest preferences, from contemporary comfort to refined luxury, with Crockfords offering private access floors and premium suites.

Dining and Entertainment

Guests can choose from over 50 restaurants and lounges, showcasing a variety of global cuisines. The resort's nightlife is enhanced by stylish lounges and world-class entertainment at the 3,200-seat theatre.

Expansive Pool Deck and Relaxation Options

The 5.5-acre pool deck is the largest in Las Vegas, with seven distinct pool experiences. Awana Spa offers a variety of treatments, providing relaxation options for all guests.

Event and Convention Space

Resorts World Las Vegas also serves business travelers with a 150,000-square-foot convention center, ideal for events of various sizes.

Prime Location on the Strip

Located at 3000 S Las Vegas Blvd, the resort is in proximity to other major attractions, offering convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Contact Information:

Business Name:“Resorts Vegas”

Contact Email: ...e

Country: United States

Website:

Alexander Del Rey

American Arenas

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.