656% Surge In Saudi Leisure Tourism In 2024

As per the of Tourism, the Kingdom's Vision 2030 directives have had a significant role in the significant growth of the sector, especially in the leisure and holiday segments.

The ministry added that the Kingdom saw 17.5 million foreign visitors between January and July 2024, up 10% from the same period in 2023 and 73% from the 2019 estimates, in a statement in honor of World Tourism Day, which is commemorated on September 27 every year.

The most notable development is the 656% rise in the number of visitors coming for leisure and vacation. According to the government, in the first seven months of 2024, 4.2 million tourists arrived for these purposes, a 25% rise from the year before and a huge increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

These outstanding outcomes demonstrate the effectiveness of the Kingdom's long-term tourism policy, which is part of Vision 2030 and aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a top travel destination worldwide. The Kingdom had aimed to welcome 100 million visitors by 2030, but it reached this target seven years early in 2023.

According to the most recent UN World Tourism Barometer study, Saudi Arabia is the G20 nation with the quickest rate of growth. Saudi Arabia is leading the world in terms of both the growth in foreign visitor numbers and tourism-related income, according to a September survey.

These numbers highlight the Kingdom's strategic commitment on advancing infrastructure, growing the sustainable tourism industry, and elevating Saudi Arabia to the status of a top international travel destination.

The ministry's achievements reflect the effectiveness of these efforts and position the Kingdom as a key player in the field of global tourism.__SPA

