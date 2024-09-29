Saudi Arabia Ready To Be Mediator To Settle 'Russian-Ukrainian Crisis' Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has expressed readiness to continue its mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine to reach a peaceful settlement.

The for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, said this in his speech at the general debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Ukrinform reports.

"Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the Kingdom renews its call to end the crisis and limit its effects and negative repercussions on the security and stability of the world. [...] Last year, the Kingdom hosted a meeting of national security advisors and representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations," he said.

He stressed the need "to make every possible effort to end the crisis, respect the principles of international law, and seek to preserve the security and interests of all."

"The Kingdom reiterates its readiness to continue mediating efforts between the two parties to the crisis," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in June that the issue of holding the second Global Peace Summit in Saudi Arabia was being discussed.

Photo: EPA