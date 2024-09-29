America contemplates increasing its forces in Middle East

(MENAFN) In light of recent escalations in the Middle East, the United States is contemplating a boost to its military presence in the region following the Israeli that killed Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Sources cited by NBC News indicate that the Pentagon has presented options to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the potential deployment of additional forces, which were discussed in a meeting with President Joe Biden and other national security officials. While no immediate decisions have been made, Austin has the authority to act on these recommendations.



Earlier this month, the Pentagon had already taken steps to enhance its military posture in the Middle East amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah. Currently, approximately 40,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the region, supported by over a dozen naval vessels. U.S. officials believe this force level is sufficient to address potential challenges, but they may adjust current deployments and improve air defense capabilities as needed. Furthermore, the US is prepared to facilitate the emergency evacuation of American civilians if the situation warrants it.



The recent airstrike on a Hezbollah compound in Beirut, which resulted in Nasrallah's death, has heightened tensions significantly. Israeli officials claim to have decimated nearly all of Hezbollah's military leadership in a series of operations. In response, Hezbollah has vowed to continue its struggle against Israel, framing its actions as support for Gaza and Palestine. This volatile situation underscores the complex dynamics in the region and the potential implications for U.S. foreign policy moving forward.

MENAFN29092024000045015687ID1108726945